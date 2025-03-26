Guardian Pharmacy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.9 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $11.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $338.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $110 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion.

