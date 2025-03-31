Babcock & Wilcox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported a loss of…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported a loss of $63.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, were 47 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $200.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $59.9 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $717.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 67 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

