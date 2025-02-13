Zebra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million.…

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.95 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $528 million, or $10.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.50 to $3.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.75 to $15.25 per share.

