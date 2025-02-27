Solventum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30 million.…

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30 million.

The Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $479 million, or $2.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.25 billion.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOLV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.