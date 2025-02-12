Smurfit Westrock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $146 million. The Dublin…

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $146 million.

The Dublin 4, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $7.54 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $319 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $21.11 billion.

