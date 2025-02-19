SM Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $188.3 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $188.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $852.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $855.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $770.3 million, or $6.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.