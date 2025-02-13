Pacific Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.6 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $308.7 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $154 million.

