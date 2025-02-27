Nelnet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported net income of $63.2 million in…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported net income of $63.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.44 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $542.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $401.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184 million, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

