HEI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Friday reported a loss of $67.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Honolulu-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $799.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.42 billion, or $11.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.22 billion.

