Gates Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Thursday reported earnings of $36.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power systems posted revenue of $829.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $194.9 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.41 billion.

Gates Industrial expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.52 per share.

