Garmin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $435.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.41 billion, or $7.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.3 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $7.80 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.8 billion.

