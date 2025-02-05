CDW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $264.2 million.

The Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $7.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $21 billion.

CDW shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.