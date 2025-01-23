Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 66, Justice High School 60
Benedictine 68, Flint Hill 65
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Millwood School 21
Blue Ridge School 82, St. Michael 65
Broad Run 77, John Champe 31
Christchurch 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 43
Culpeper 64, Spotsylvania 49
Dan River 81, Bassett 58
Dominion 81, Loudoun County 60
E.C. Glass 64, Jefferson Forest 39
East Rockingham 60, Waynesboro 59, OT
Fort Chiswell 57, Grayson County 47
Graham 75, Lebanon 45
Grundy 78, Tazewell 53
Heritage 48, Rock Ridge 36
J.R. Tucker def. Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government, forfeit
Loudoun Valley 74, Tuscarora 72
Meridian High School 85, Kettle Run 35
Northside 80, William Byrd 56
Page County 73, Luray 65
Patrick Henry 89, Rural Retreat 33
Potomac 68, Forest Park 66
Randolph-Macon Academy 75, King Abdullah 66
Rappahannock County 60, Brentsville 36
Spotswood 57, William Monroe 52
St. John’s, D.C. 72, Bishop Ireton 64
Staunton River 42, Liberty-Bedford 38
Stuarts Draft 65, Riverheads 58
Tandem Friends School 55, Fredericksburg Academy 35
Westfield 71, Freedom – Woodbridge 38
Westmoreland County 53, Colonial Beach 41
Woodstock Central 64, Strasburg 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School vs. Southampton, ppd.
Caroline vs. Patrick Henry, ppd.
Churchland vs. Granby, ccd.
James Wood vs. Strasburg, ccd.
John Handley vs. Skyline, ccd.
King’s Fork High School vs. Western Branch, ccd.
RHSA vs. Manchester, ppd.
Surry County vs. Brunswick, ppd.
Windsor vs. Greensville County, ppd.
Woodbridge vs. North Stafford, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
