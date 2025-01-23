Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 66, Justice High School 60 Benedictine 68, Flint Hill 65 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Millwood School 21…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 66, Justice High School 60

Benedictine 68, Flint Hill 65

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Millwood School 21

Blue Ridge School 82, St. Michael 65

Broad Run 77, John Champe 31

Christchurch 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 43

Culpeper 64, Spotsylvania 49

Dan River 81, Bassett 58

Dominion 81, Loudoun County 60

E.C. Glass 64, Jefferson Forest 39

East Rockingham 60, Waynesboro 59, OT

Fort Chiswell 57, Grayson County 47

Graham 75, Lebanon 45

Grundy 78, Tazewell 53

Heritage 48, Rock Ridge 36

J.R. Tucker def. Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government, forfeit

Loudoun Valley 74, Tuscarora 72

Meridian High School 85, Kettle Run 35

Northside 80, William Byrd 56

Page County 73, Luray 65

Patrick Henry 89, Rural Retreat 33

Potomac 68, Forest Park 66

Randolph-Macon Academy 75, King Abdullah 66

Rappahannock County 60, Brentsville 36

Spotswood 57, William Monroe 52

St. John’s, D.C. 72, Bishop Ireton 64

Staunton River 42, Liberty-Bedford 38

Stuarts Draft 65, Riverheads 58

Tandem Friends School 55, Fredericksburg Academy 35

Westfield 71, Freedom – Woodbridge 38

Westmoreland County 53, Colonial Beach 41

Woodstock Central 64, Strasburg 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School vs. Southampton, ppd.

Caroline vs. Patrick Henry, ppd.

Churchland vs. Granby, ccd.

James Wood vs. Strasburg, ccd.

John Handley vs. Skyline, ccd.

King’s Fork High School vs. Western Branch, ccd.

RHSA vs. Manchester, ppd.

Surry County vs. Brunswick, ppd.

Windsor vs. Greensville County, ppd.

Woodbridge vs. North Stafford, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

