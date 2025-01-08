Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 60, John Battle 58 Catholic 69, Norview 54 Dan River 52, Martinsville 37 E.C. Glass 65,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 60, John Battle 58

Catholic 69, Norview 54

Dan River 52, Martinsville 37

E.C. Glass 65, Brookville 25

Eden Morehead, N.C. 62, Bassett 48

Floyd County 58, James River 24

Granby 61, Great Bridge 24

Hampton Roads 60, Isle of Wight Academy 32

Indian River 70, Booker T. Washington 21

J.R. Tucker def. Carver, forfeit

Lafayette 64, Grafton 42

Lake Taylor 71, Tallwood 33

Liberty Christian 70, Rustburg 52

Norfolk Collegiate 47, Bayside 46

Nottoway 69, Colonial Heights 65

Phoebus 60, Gloucester 56

Potomac Falls 76, Park View-Sterling 34

Riverside 92, John Champe 47

Smithfield 67, Tabb 50

Tuscarora 54, Loudoun County 38

Warhill 53, Poquoson 41

Windsor 74, Franklin 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany County, N.C. vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Cave Spring vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

Chancellor vs. Glen Allen, ccd.

Christiansburg vs. Cave Spring, ccd.

Cosby vs. James River, ppd.

Falls Church vs. Edison, ppd.

Fredericksburg Academy vs. Wakefield School, ccd.

Highland Springs vs. Hopewell, ppd.

K&Q Central vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd.

Kettle Run vs. Millbrook, ppd.

Manchester vs. Powhatan, ppd.

Midlothian vs. Monacan, ppd.

Monticello vs. Charlottesville, ppd.

Nelson County vs. Buckingham County, ccd.

Northampton vs. Westmoreland County, ppd.

Northwood vs. Castlewood, ppd.

Osbourn Park vs. Manassas Park, ppd.

RHSA vs. Clover Hill, ppd.

Rocktown vs. Western Albemarle, ppd.

TJ-Alexandria vs. Hayfield, ppd.

Tandem Friends School vs. Regents, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Varina vs. Spotsylvania, ppd.

Wakefield Country Day vs. Trinity Christian School, ppd.

Washington, W.Va. vs. Broad Run, ppd.

