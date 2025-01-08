Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 60, John Battle 58
Catholic 69, Norview 54
Dan River 52, Martinsville 37
E.C. Glass 65, Brookville 25
Eden Morehead, N.C. 62, Bassett 48
Floyd County 58, James River 24
Granby 61, Great Bridge 24
Hampton Roads 60, Isle of Wight Academy 32
Indian River 70, Booker T. Washington 21
J.R. Tucker def. Carver, forfeit
Lafayette 64, Grafton 42
Lake Taylor 71, Tallwood 33
Liberty Christian 70, Rustburg 52
Norfolk Collegiate 47, Bayside 46
Nottoway 69, Colonial Heights 65
Phoebus 60, Gloucester 56
Potomac Falls 76, Park View-Sterling 34
Riverside 92, John Champe 47
Smithfield 67, Tabb 50
Tuscarora 54, Loudoun County 38
Warhill 53, Poquoson 41
Windsor 74, Franklin 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany County, N.C. vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Cave Spring vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
Chancellor vs. Glen Allen, ccd.
Christiansburg vs. Cave Spring, ccd.
Cosby vs. James River, ppd.
Falls Church vs. Edison, ppd.
Fredericksburg Academy vs. Wakefield School, ccd.
Highland Springs vs. Hopewell, ppd.
K&Q Central vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ppd.
Kettle Run vs. Millbrook, ppd.
Manchester vs. Powhatan, ppd.
Midlothian vs. Monacan, ppd.
Monticello vs. Charlottesville, ppd.
Nelson County vs. Buckingham County, ccd.
Northampton vs. Westmoreland County, ppd.
Northwood vs. Castlewood, ppd.
Osbourn Park vs. Manassas Park, ppd.
RHSA vs. Clover Hill, ppd.
Rocktown vs. Western Albemarle, ppd.
TJ-Alexandria vs. Hayfield, ppd.
Tandem Friends School vs. Regents, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Varina vs. Spotsylvania, ppd.
Wakefield Country Day vs. Trinity Christian School, ppd.
Washington, W.Va. vs. Broad Run, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.