Unexpected Ways to Make More Money This Year

If only you had more money, paying the bills would be less stressful, you’d feel more confident about the future…

If only you had more money, paying the bills would be less stressful, you’d feel more confident about the future and you could finally enjoy getting the nonessentials that you’ve been putting off purchasing.

Nearly a quarter of Americans, per a 2024 National Foundation for Credit Counseling survey, feel like they’ll never have the things they want in life because of their financial situation.

If that’s a familiar feeling, it’s time to break free of the past and start earning more for the future. Here are 11 unexpected ways to bring more cash into your life. Some are easy, some are challenging, but all are creative.

1. Become a Micro-Seller

In your spare time you may want to scour yard sales, flea markets and secondhand stores looking for hidden gems. Wash or clean them up, then sell them on online, suggests Ken Murphy, senior vice president of product at OfferUp, a secondhand marketplace headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

According to OfferUp’s 2024 Recommerce Report, 60% of sellers surveyed used their resale earnings to pay for bills or everyday living expenses, and half said reselling has become a side hustle or trusted source of supplementary income.

“We’re designed to make it really easy for individuals to get items in front of buyers,” Murphy says.

It’s super convenient. For example, young parents whose children are growing out of clothing and toys can sell what they don’t need and use the proceeds to acquire what they do.

“For many people it’s a great way to earn extra income. Others may find doing it on a larger scale can add up to significant parts of their incomes,” Murphy says.

[READ: Top Online Consignment Shops for Selling Your Clothes]

2. Donate Plasma

Hospitals need plasma for patients undergoing certain medical procedures. You can be part of the solution and make some extra money.

According to Octapharma Plasma, which has locations throughout the country, new donors can earn more than $500 in the first 35 days, and hundreds of dollars for each month thereafter. There are even $50 bonuses for referrals.

Donating plasma isn’t right for everyone, so make sure you check with your doctor first.

[READ: What to Know About Donating Plasma for Money]

3. Rent Out Your Stuff

From sports equipment to lawnmowers and boats, these items could be doing a little more than sitting in your garage until you’re ready to use them.

By enrolling in a rental platform you can loan them out to other people on an as-needed basis so they don’t have to purchase their own.

Punsri Aberywickrema, CEO and founder of the San Francisco-based Cloud of Goods, which facilitates peer-to-peer rentals, says you can turn rentals into a lucrative business by stocking up on popular inventory like mobility scooters and making deliveries several times a day. An average scooter rental price for seven days is $150.

“If you do three transactions a day, you can make a lot of money,” Aberywickrema says. “We have many many moms who are doing this as a family business.”

4. Write a Subscription-Based Newsletter

Whether you have expertise in a specific subject matter, want to become a citizen reporter or are just a great writer, consider starting your own Substack publication. It’s free and incredibly simple to launch.

When you add the “subscribe” button, readers have the option to pay you for your articles. The company keeps 10% of the subscription price, so if you can get 25 people to subscribe to your newsletter at $5 a month, you could earn an additional $112.50 per month.

5. Put Your Credit Card to Work

Credit card companies make a lot of money from cardholders, but you can also profit from the process.

First, open a new cash back card with a substantial sign-up bonus, like $200 after spending $500 within the first three months of opening the account.

But that’s just the beginning. If the card offers 3% cash back on things you normally buy and you make a point of spending at least $2,500 a month on qualifying expenses (that you pay off in full every month so no interest is added), you’ll earn $75 each month.

Even better, credit card rewards are not taxed as income, so every dollar you make will be cash in your pocket.

6. Buy a Certificate of Deposit

If you already have cash sitting in a savings account earning next to nothing, this may be the perfect time to consider opening a high-yield certificate of deposit (CD). You won’t have to do anything but let the CD mature, then reap the profit when it does.

For example, if you open a CD that has an APY of 4.10% and a 12-month term, by depositing $10,000, you will earn $410. Yes, you will be locking funds up for a year, but it’s a safe and guaranteed way to leverage savings you aren’t going to use right now.

[Related:What Is a Good Interest Rate on a Certificate of Deposit?]

7. Start a Merch Store

You don’t have to be a pop star or athletic team to sell items with images and logos. If you’re artistic and can come up with unique designs to put on mugs, sweatshirts, tote bags or just about anything, you can start your own merch store and promote it on social media.

Shopify, a popular e-commerce platform, charges solo entrepreneurs just $29 a month. You don’t have to create a bunch of things at once and hope to sell out your inventory, either, since you can use a site like Printful to sell only when orders come in.

8. Substitute Teach

If you like working with kids, your time is flexible and you have the credentials (usually entailing a bachelor’s degree and meeting security guidelines), explore becoming a substitute teacher in your public school district.

The pay rate varies by area, so check to see how much it is in your district. For example, according to the District of Columbia Public Schools, in Washington DC it’s $160 per day. And according to Edjoin, in San Diego it’s $250. Stepping in when a regular teacher is out can be a fulfilling way to patch your financial gap.

9. Capitalize on Your Skills

Chad Harmer, founder and financial planner at Harmer Wealth Management, located in Ontario, Canada, suggests sharing your special skills with your community.

If you have passion and expertise in a specific subject, from cooking to coding, you can make money by holding classes online or in person. Market and sell your courses on sites like Teachable or through community boards in your area.

Or, offer your services on gig sites like Upwork, Fiverr and TaskRabbit, where people contact you for assignments at prices you negotiate together.

According to Harmer, both options are great for anyone who wants to make extra money without committing to a full-time job.

10. Make Your Home Generate Money

If you want to get really creative, Alexei Morgado, a Hialeah, Florida-based realtor and the CEO and founder of Lexawise Real Estate Exam Preparation said in an email that you may be able to capitalize on your home.

If it has special characteristics, for instance, you may be able to rent it to production companies though sites like Peerspace.

Another option is to convert an empty room into a coworking space.

“Shared workspace is all the rage right now, especially in towns like Dallas, where tech workers tend to be spread out,” Morgado said.

Have a nice pool or garden? You may be able to rent it out for private parties. “This is one category of lease in demand among big city dwellers with little or no open green spaces,” he added.

11. Participate in Research Studies

Annie Cole, founder and money coach at Money Essentials for Women in Vancouver, Washington, said in an email that one of the simplest places to make extra cash is to sign up for online research studies through companies like Respondent and User Interviews.

Enrollment is free. Just create a profile and sign up for the studies or focus groups that interest you.

“Once you sign up, you’ll get notified if a research opportunity pops up that matches your expertise,” Cole said.

The money can be excellent, too. Respondent reports that the average pay is about $100 for sharing your opinion, which you can do online or in person.

Think Outside the Box to Add More Money to Your Budget

Clearly, there are more ways to earn money than with a standard job. Open your mind to all feasible yet creative possibilities.

Even incorporating one or two strategies into your life can relieve financial pressure and enable you save for goals like a home purchase or a much-needed vacation.

Make this year different. Make it profitable.

More from U.S. News

These 3 People Turned Their Side Gigs Into $100K+ Incomes

10 Legit and Easy Ways to Make Money

Ways to Make Money on TikTok

Unexpected Ways to Make More Money This Year originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/13/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.