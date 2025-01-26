Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 63, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 52
Alleghany 80, Loudoun Valley 71
Banner Christian 57, Grove Avenue Baptist 52
Bishop O’Connell 53, Quincy, Ill. 46
Buckingham County 76, Cumberland 58
Can. Cent. Cath., Ohio 68, St. Michael 65
Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 62
Carmel 55, Va. Episcopal 51
Carroll County 72, Galax 49
Central – Wise 87, Gate City 71
Denbigh 54, Princess Anne 49
Essex 56, Central of Lunenburg 43
Fairfax Christian 102, King Abdullah 74
Flint Hill 63, Potomac School 47
Fort Chiswell 84, Richlands 63
George Wythe 78, Abingdon 44
Good Counsel, Md. 69, St. John Paul the Great 59
Graham 56, Hidden Valley 52
Hancock County, Tenn. 66, Thomas Walker 25
Highland Springs 77, Matoaca 58
Jenkins, Ky. 76, Cornerstone Christian 59
John Handley 65, Charlottesville 34
John Marshall 86, St. Christopher’s 62
Lake Taylor 78, Dinwiddie 48
Lanham Christian, Md. 65, Evergreen Christian 40
Luray 57, Union 55, OT
Manor High School 64, Armstrong 62
Mathews 75, Rappahannock 60
Millbrook 66, Orange County 58
Monticello 54, East Rockingham 47
New Hope Academy, Md. 68, Veritas Collegiate Academy 59
Oak Hill Academy 69, Blue Ridge School 62
Peninsula Catholic 59, Benedictine 58
Petersburg 45, Franklin 42
Rye Cove 59, Lee High 55
Salem 74, Christiansburg 55
Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 56
Spotswood 47, Jefferson Forest 44
Stafford 71, Unity Reed 66
Steward School 55, Hopewell 48
Strasburg 62, Rappahannock County 47
Veritas Collegiate Academy 65, Legacy Christian Academy 58
Virginia 79, Chilhowie 52
Winfield, W.Va. 60, Martinsville 44
Woodbridge 67, Paul Public, D.C. 47
Woodgrove 61, Dominion 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.