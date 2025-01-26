Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 63, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 52 Alleghany 80, Loudoun Valley 71 Banner Christian 57, Grove Avenue Baptist…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 63, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 52

Alleghany 80, Loudoun Valley 71

Banner Christian 57, Grove Avenue Baptist 52

Bishop O’Connell 53, Quincy, Ill. 46

Buckingham County 76, Cumberland 58

Can. Cent. Cath., Ohio 68, St. Michael 65

Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 62

Carmel 55, Va. Episcopal 51

Carroll County 72, Galax 49

Central – Wise 87, Gate City 71

Denbigh 54, Princess Anne 49

Essex 56, Central of Lunenburg 43

Fairfax Christian 102, King Abdullah 74

Flint Hill 63, Potomac School 47

Fort Chiswell 84, Richlands 63

George Wythe 78, Abingdon 44

Good Counsel, Md. 69, St. John Paul the Great 59

Graham 56, Hidden Valley 52

Hancock County, Tenn. 66, Thomas Walker 25

Highland Springs 77, Matoaca 58

Jenkins, Ky. 76, Cornerstone Christian 59

John Handley 65, Charlottesville 34

John Marshall 86, St. Christopher’s 62

Lake Taylor 78, Dinwiddie 48

Lanham Christian, Md. 65, Evergreen Christian 40

Luray 57, Union 55, OT

Manor High School 64, Armstrong 62

Mathews 75, Rappahannock 60

Millbrook 66, Orange County 58

Monticello 54, East Rockingham 47

New Hope Academy, Md. 68, Veritas Collegiate Academy 59

Oak Hill Academy 69, Blue Ridge School 62

Peninsula Catholic 59, Benedictine 58

Petersburg 45, Franklin 42

Rye Cove 59, Lee High 55

Salem 74, Christiansburg 55

Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 56

Spotswood 47, Jefferson Forest 44

Stafford 71, Unity Reed 66

Steward School 55, Hopewell 48

Strasburg 62, Rappahannock County 47

Veritas Collegiate Academy 65, Legacy Christian Academy 58

Virginia 79, Chilhowie 52

Winfield, W.Va. 60, Martinsville 44

Woodbridge 67, Paul Public, D.C. 47

Woodgrove 61, Dominion 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

