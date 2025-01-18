Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1 of 1, N.C. 71, St. Gertrude 27
Alleghany 66, Carroll County 31
Bishop Ireton 63, Bullis, Md. 57
Bishop O’Connell 59, Good Counsel, Md. 57
Carlisle 56, TPLS Christian 48
Central – Wise 65, Pikeville, Ky. 42
Deep Creek 62, Gainesville 36
Eastern View 47, Rocktown 42
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 62, Virginia Beach Catholic 60
Episcopal 51, Holton Arms, Md. 20
Gate City 47, Volunteer, Tenn. 28
Grafton 56, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 24
Grassfield def. Bunn, N.C., forfeit
Great Bridge 51, Heritage 48
Hampton 65, Bethel 21
J.I. Burton 63, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 55
James Monroe 73, John Marshall 38
James River 47, Monticello 27
John Marshall 0, Gwynn Park, Md. 0
Leonardtown, Md. 60, North Stafford 24
Louisa 47, William Monroe 37
Matoaca 59, Greensville County 22
Maury 53, Glen Allen 39
Maury 53, Woodbridge 39
Norfolk Christian School 58, King’s Fork High School 52
Oscar Smith 48, Bayside 30
Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 22
Princess Anne 64, Osbourn Park 56
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 55, Woodgrove 50
Rural Retreat 42, Eastern Montgomery 21
Spotswood 53, Charlottesville 50
Stafford 64, Caroline 33
Western Albemarle 46, Salem 43
Wicomico, Md. 59, Chincoteague 20
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 69, Virginia Academy 49
Woodside 68, Prince George 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.