Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1 of 1, N.C. 71, St. Gertrude 27

Alleghany 66, Carroll County 31

Bishop Ireton 63, Bullis, Md. 57

Bishop O’Connell 59, Good Counsel, Md. 57

Carlisle 56, TPLS Christian 48

Central – Wise 65, Pikeville, Ky. 42

Deep Creek 62, Gainesville 36

Eastern View 47, Rocktown 42

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 62, Virginia Beach Catholic 60

Episcopal 51, Holton Arms, Md. 20

Gate City 47, Volunteer, Tenn. 28

Grafton 56, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 24

Grassfield def. Bunn, N.C., forfeit

Great Bridge 51, Heritage 48

Hampton 65, Bethel 21

J.I. Burton 63, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 55

James Monroe 73, John Marshall 38

James River 47, Monticello 27

John Marshall 0, Gwynn Park, Md. 0

Leonardtown, Md. 60, North Stafford 24

Louisa 47, William Monroe 37

Matoaca 59, Greensville County 22

Maury 53, Glen Allen 39

Maury 53, Woodbridge 39

Norfolk Christian School 58, King’s Fork High School 52

Oscar Smith 48, Bayside 30

Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 22

Princess Anne 64, Osbourn Park 56

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 55, Woodgrove 50

Rural Retreat 42, Eastern Montgomery 21

Spotswood 53, Charlottesville 50

Stafford 64, Caroline 33

Western Albemarle 46, Salem 43

Wicomico, Md. 59, Chincoteague 20

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 69, Virginia Academy 49

Woodside 68, Prince George 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

