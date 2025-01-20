Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 54, Glenvar 26
Amherst County 57, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51
Charlottesville 70, Albemarle 36
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 48, Loudoun County 39
Northside 38, Cave Spring 34
Osbourn Park 53, St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 31
Randolph-Macon Academy 47, Foxcroft 28
St. Margaret’s 58, Carlisle 46
Wesleyan Christian, N.C. 73, TPLS Christian 65
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 56, Miller School 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
