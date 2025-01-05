How to Decide Whether to Attend a Lower-Ranked Law School

American law can seem needlessly fixated on prestige, particularly when it comes to law school rankings. Rankings and statistics can…

American law can seem needlessly fixated on prestige, particularly when it comes to law school rankings.

Rankings and statistics can be useful tools for comparing law schools and assessing metrics like selectivity and how many graduates end up employed in fields where they use their law degree.

But rankings are just one of many factors that applicants should weigh in deciding where to apply to law school. And minor fluctuations in rankings have minimal statistical significance.

Nevertheless, law school is a substantial commitment of time and money, and it’s important to know that the cost of tuition is an investment worth making. If a law school ranks low across various metrics, that decision gets harder.

Graduates of lower-ranked law schools are hardly doomed to scratch out a living. Earning a law degree from any reputable program is an impressive achievement. Read the bios for any major law firm and you will see many successful lawyers who attended low-ranked schools.

That said, the job market is easier for graduates of top-ranked law schools. Even if their grades are unexceptional, they have easier access to legal internships, clerkships and job interviews at well-known firms.

In contrast, graduates of low-ranked law schools generally need to perform near the top of their class to get their foot in the door. Even then, their odds may be long in some particularly elitist fields like legal academia.

This career anxiety can make the atmosphere at lower-ranked law schools surprisingly cutthroat. However, if you are willing to put in the effort to excel in law school, attending a lower-ranked school can be a wise decision. Consider these factors:

— How much will the school cost?

— Are there any reasons to be wary of the school?

— Does the school give you access to a legal market?

— Does the school have strong programs that interest you?

How Much Will the School Cost?

Law school tuition depends on several factors, including the school’s location, the cost of housing and food, and whether the school is public or private. Even public law schools vary in their rules about eligibility for in-state tuition.

Be sure to weigh the costs and benefits of each law school before settling on a final choice. Some lower-ranked law schools are cheaper than others, even after accounting for financial aid.

Are There Any Reasons to Be Wary of the School?

Before accepting admission at a law school, do your homework and research the law school online. Search news sources for any signs of trouble, like financial distress, legal disputes or a leadership vacuum.

If a school has declining admissions standards, your degree could carry less weight in the job market by the time you graduate. Be sure to look into recent trends in the school’s rankings and admissions statistics.

Be particularly careful if the law school is not accredited by the American Bar Association. Most states allow only graduates of accredited law schools to take the bar exam. Even in states that allow graduates of unaccredited schools to take the bar exam, like California, graduates of such schools tend to have low bar exam passage rates.

Does the School Give You Access to a Legal Market?

Top legal markets like Boston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., boast many selective law schools, which can make it hard for graduates of lower-ranked law schools to compete for jobs.

On the other hand, there are overlooked legal markets underserved by local law schools. Miami, Las Vegas and Portland, Oregon are examples of cities without nearby law schools ranked in the top 60, according to the 2024 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.

Does the School Have Strong Programs That Interest You?

Not only do some lower-ranked law schools serve overlooked legal markets, but many have top-ranked specialized programs.

For example, the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law has a strong focus on intellectual property law, while the College of Law at Syracuse University in New York has a great program in disability law and the University of New Mexico School of Law has a strong program in Native American law.

So before dismissing a lower-ranked law school, carefully weigh its strengths and weaknesses, particularly if you’re offered a substantial scholarship to attend. If you’re on the fence, consider scheduling an in-person visit.

