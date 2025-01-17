Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.85 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.39 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 13.25 cents at $3.62 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $10.36 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.05 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.97 cent at $2.68 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 1.22 cents at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.