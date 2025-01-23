CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|554
|559
|548
|554
|May
|566½
|572½
|561½
|567¾
|+½
|Jul
|578
|582¾
|572½
|578¼
|Sep
|592
|596
|586¼
|591¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|610
|614½
|605½
|610½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|625¾
|631
|623
|627
|—1¼
|May
|633
|639¼
|633
|636
|—1½
|Jul
|632½
|635
|630¼
|632¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|637¾
|642
|637¾
|642
|—2¼
|Dec
|656
|656
|654
|655¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|665
|—2¼
|May
|655¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|625½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 152,030.
|Wed.’s sales 141,875
|Wed.’s open int 472,503,
|up 234
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|484¼
|494½
|480½
|489¾
|+5½
|May
|493¾
|504¼
|490¼
|499¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|495½
|505¼
|492¼
|500¾
|+5
|Sep
|461
|468¼
|458½
|467
|+6
|Dec
|459½
|465½
|458
|464¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|471
|476½
|470¼
|475¼
|+4¼
|May
|477¼
|482½
|477¼
|481½
|+4¼
|Jul
|480½
|485¼
|479½
|484½
|+4¾
|Sep
|461¾
|464½
|461½
|464½
|+3¼
|Dec
|459½
|464¼
|459
|463¼
|+3½
|Mar
|474½
|474½
|474½
|474½
|+4
|May
|480¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|481½
|+3½
|Sep
|470¼
|+3½
|Dec
|457¾
|460
|457¾
|459¾
|+5½
|Jul
|476¾
|+5½
|Dec
|459
|+½
|Est. sales 537,842.
|Wed.’s sales 503,060
|Wed.’s open int 1,957,551,
|up 14,907
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|361¾
|368¼
|360
|367¼
|+¾
|May
|365½
|374
|365¼
|372½
|+1
|Jul
|374½
|377¼
|374½
|377¼
|+½
|Sep
|373
|+½
|Dec
|378
|+½
|Mar
|381½
|+½
|May
|387½
|+½
|Jul
|363¾
|+½
|Sep
|379½
|+½
|Dec
|382
|+½
|Jul
|382
|+½
|Sep
|376¼
|+½
|Est. sales 588.
|Wed.’s sales 588
|Wed.’s open int 3,949
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1055
|1076¼
|1047¾
|1065½
|+9½
|May
|1066
|1088
|1060¼
|1077¾
|+9½
|Jul
|1077
|1098¾
|1071
|1088½
|+9¾
|Aug
|1070½
|1090
|1064½
|1080
|+8¾
|Sep
|1046½
|1063½
|1042
|1054¾
|+7½
|Nov
|1045
|1061¾
|1042
|1053¼
|+6½
|Jan
|1052
|1069½
|1050¼
|1061¼
|+6½
|Mar
|1052¾
|1065
|1047½
|1057½
|+6
|May
|1052¾
|1067
|1052¾
|1060½
|+5½
|Jul
|1058¾
|1073
|1058¾
|1067
|+5½
|Aug
|1059¾
|1060¼
|1059¾
|1060¼
|+5½
|Sep
|1040
|1047½
|1040
|1042¾
|+6¼
|Nov
|1038¾
|1044½
|1036¾
|1037¾
|+4
|Jan
|1048¾
|+4
|Mar
|1050
|+4
|May
|1056
|+4
|Jul
|1064¾
|+4
|Aug
|1063½
|+4
|Sep
|1051
|+4
|Nov
|1051¾
|+4
|Jul
|1072½
|+4
|Nov
|1038¾
|+4
|Est. sales 406,817.
|Wed.’s sales 376,691
|Wed.’s open int 848,661
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|44.42
|45.50
|44.08
|45.04
|+.62
|May
|44.85
|45.85
|44.50
|45.42
|+.61
|Jul
|44.96
|45.99
|44.70
|45.57
|+.60
|Aug
|44.77
|45.72
|44.50
|45.33
|+.61
|Sep
|44.48
|45.40
|44.25
|45.02
|+.58
|Oct
|44.16
|45.06
|43.98
|44.70
|+.55
|Dec
|44.21
|45.03
|44.01
|44.69
|+.51
|Jan
|44.24
|45.00
|44.07
|44.69
|+.48
|Mar
|44.33
|44.97
|44.33
|44.65
|+.45
|May
|44.73
|+.43
|Jul
|44.83
|+.42
|Aug
|44.70
|+.38
|Sep
|44.54
|+.39
|Oct
|44.28
|+.39
|Dec
|44.23
|44.40
|44.23
|44.28
|+.40
|Jan
|44.36
|+.40
|Mar
|44.46
|+.40
|May
|44.58
|+.40
|Jul
|44.17
|+.40
|Aug
|44.01
|+.40
|Sep
|43.93
|+.40
|Oct
|44.16
|+.40
|Dec
|43.90
|+.40
|Jul
|43.79
|+.40
|Oct
|43.78
|+.40
|Dec
|43.52
|+.40
|Est. sales 190,957.
|Wed.’s sales 180,799
|Wed.’s open int 562,714,
|up 809
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|315.70
|319.00
|313.00
|315.30
|—.50
|May
|323.20
|326.60
|320.60
|323.00
|—.40
|Jul
|329.10
|332.90
|326.80
|329.30
|—.30
|Aug
|329.60
|333.50
|327.40
|330.10
|+.10
|Sep
|330.00
|333.10
|327.20
|329.80
|+.10
|Oct
|328.10
|331.80
|326.30
|328.80
|+.20
|Dec
|330.30
|333.80
|328.80
|331.20
|+.20
|Jan
|330.90
|333.90
|329.20
|331.50
|+.40
|Mar
|329.90
|332.70
|328.90
|330.60
|+.40
|May
|330.70
|331.30
|329.60
|331.30
|+.50
|Jul
|332.00
|333.40
|332.00
|333.40
|+.40
|Aug
|332.20
|+.20
|Sep
|330.00
|Oct
|327.00
|327.00
|326.80
|326.80
|—.40
|Dec
|330.70
|330.70
|328.20
|328.20
|—.50
|Jan
|328.90
|—.60
|Mar
|329.60
|—.60
|May
|331.10
|—.60
|Jul
|337.40
|337.90
|334.80
|334.80
|—.60
|Aug
|334.30
|—.60
|Sep
|332.80
|—.60
|Oct
|334.80
|—.60
|Dec
|337.30
|—1.00
|Jul
|345.30
|—1.00
|Oct
|345.30
|—1.00
|Dec
|348.80
|—1.00
|Est. sales 216,809.
|Wed.’s sales 204,244
|Wed.’s open int 573,263,
|up 4,544
