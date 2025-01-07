7 Household Staples and Their Inflation-Friendly Swaps

It’s no secret that Americans have been grappling with the effects of rising prices for decades. However, due to a…

It’s no secret that Americans have been grappling with the effects of rising prices for decades. However, due to a convergence of factors in the last three to four years, inflation has felt more pronounced than ever.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the inflation of common consumer expenses, reports the all-items CPI grew 19.2% from 2019 to 2023.

However, the all-food Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 25% during the same time, revealing that Americans are paying much more for essentials like food and related household items.

If you’d like a reprieve from the effects of inflation, this short guide will offer you budget-friendly swaps to help you save money without sacrificing quality.

1. Eggs

In January 2019, the average price of one dozen grade-A eggs was $1.55. By the end of December 2024, the price had risen to $4.14, an increase of well over 200% since the beginning of 2019.

Egg price surges are due to factors like supply chain issues, avian flu outbreaks and general food inflation. Traditionally, eggs have provided a lower cost per unit in terms of protein, but nowadays, their prices are on par (in terms of price-per-gram) with other protein sources like chicken and beef.

“Compare prices with egg substitutes, like egg beaters. If you’re baking, you can swap applesauce for eggs or use a flax egg (flax meal + water), which I often do when baking,” says Trae Bodge, smart shopping and money-saving expert at TrueTrae.com

You can also consider substitutes like chia seed mixed with water, which mimics the binding properties of eggs in baking. Alternatively, aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas), powdered egg substitute or tofu can provide egg-free options at a lower cost.

2. Chicken

In 2019, the average price of a fresh whole chicken per pound was $1.47. At the end of 2024, the price had risen to $2.06 per pound.

One way to save money on chicken is by choosing less expensive pieces; the price of thighs and legs are much cheaper than wings and breast meat.

Instead of purchasing precut chicken pieces, consider buy a whole bird that you can butcher at home in just a few minutes. Whole chickens generally cost less per pound than processed cuts, making them more economical.

For other affordable protein swaps consider using canned beans or lentils, which can help you meet your protein needs at a lower cost. Plant-based meat alternatives like tofu or tempeh are also versatile and cheaper options.

3. Beef

The price of beef products since 2019 is up across the board. The BLS Consumer Price Index Average Price Data shows that the average price of beef steak in January of 2019 was around $7.60 per pound. By the end of 2024, prices had risen to $10.63. Similar price spikes have been observed for ground beef, ground chuck, boneless beef stew, chuck roast and other cuts.

To save money on beef, consider purchasing larger cuts or bulk packages since they often have a lower cost per pound compared to smaller portions. For instance, buying a whole beef roast and cutting it into steaks or smaller portions at home can be a great way to save money.

Explore less expensive cuts like chuck, round or brisket, which can be flavorful and tender when cooked with methods like braising or slow roasting.

Try new recipes by blending beef with plant-based ingredients like beans, grains or vegetables, which can stretch portions further and significantly cut the cost per serving.

4. Milk

A gallon of whole milk averaged $2.91 at the outset of January 2019. By the end of 2024, a gallon of milk cost $4.10.

For households with high dairy consumption, this price spike could contribute to a much larger grocery bill because milk prices also affect the price of cheese, butter, heavy whipping cream and other dairy products.

To save money on milk, “Compare prices with milk substitutes, like nut milk and oat milk. Look at cartons of shelf-stable milk as well (dairy or non-dairy), which I find handy when I run out of milk,” Bodge says.

Plant-based alternatives like almond, hemp or soy milk often have a comparable cost or are available in bulk at a discount. Powdered milk is another lower-cost alternative that is typically less expensive and shelf-stable to prevent waste.

5. Coffee

In October of 2019, the average price of ground coffee per pound was $4.17. By the end of 2024, the price jumped to $6.78.

To save money on this household staple, switch to buying whole beans or ground coffee in bulk instead of single-serve pods. Cut your coffee with creamer or other liquids to make it stretch further. Alternatively, opt for lower-cost beverages like tea or powdered coffee drinks.

6. Bread

Both wheat and white bread have increased in price, averaging around $2 per pound in 2019, going up to around $2.70 by the end of 2024.

Swap loaves of bread, buns, bagels, etc., with homemade alternatives that you can easily make at a fraction of the price. You can also cook or buy in bulk and then freeze to keep your bread products fresher longer.

7. Orange Juice

The price of a 12-ounce can of frozen orange juice concentrate was around $2.40 in 2019 and rose to $4.29 by the end of 2024.

You can make this precious drink go further by diluting it slightly with water, especially if you primarily use it for cooking or mixing.

Consider making your own juice by buying fresh oranges in bulk when they are in season and using a simple juicer, which can be more economical and healthier with fewer additives.

General Inflation Swaps and Tips

The price of food items has increased in almost all food categories, but here are three easy ways you can save money at the grocery store.

Go Generic

“The main swap you’ll want to make on your groceries is switching from name-brand items to generic or store-brand items. Due to FDA regulations, store-brand or generic items use similar ingredients as their name-brand counterparts. Most of the time, you pay for the brand name and marketing when buying from popular brands,” says Destiny Chatman of Top Cashback USA, a coupon and discount website.

Buy in Bulk

Purchasing in bulk can lead to substantial savings, especially for pantry staples like rice, pasta, beans, dried spices and even animal products. Warehouse clubs or wholesale stores often offer these items at lower prices per unit. The key is buying only what you’ll realistically use to avoid waste. For perishable items, freeze portions to extend their shelf life.

Shop Seasonally

Buying produce in season is another great way to save money. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are often priced lower due to their abundance. For instance, berries are more affordable in the summer, while root vegetables like sweet potatoes and squash tend to be less expensive in the fall.

Farmers’ markets, local co-ops and community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs can be great sources for fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables. If possible, freeze or can surplus seasonal fruits and vegetables to use throughout the year so you don’t have to spend more on off-season items.

