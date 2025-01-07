7 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Right Now

Twenty-five years ago cybersecurity simply meant antivirus software and computer firewalls. The internet has grown dramatically since then, and the…

Twenty-five years ago cybersecurity simply meant antivirus software and computer firewalls. The internet has grown dramatically since then, and the cybersecurity industry has grown along with it.

What we used to call the World Wide Web now encompasses a massive, global digital communications system, expansive cloud computing platforms, and digital networks that drive almost every aspect of international business, investing and finance. In that relatively short period of time, the world has transformed from mostly analog to almost completely digital. The benefits have been incredible but the risks have also increased.

Today, cybercriminals pose a tremendous threat to individuals and businesses of every size. There’s a virtual army of hackers, ransomware attackers and scammers out there trying to infiltrate systems and steal money and valuable data. It’s the mission of cybersecurity companies to stand in their way.

That’s why, according to research by Fortune Business Insights, cybersecurity is a $250 billion industry projected to reach a market size of half a trillion dollars by 2032. The rapid growth of the cybersecurity industry is the result of an ever-increasing number of highly sophisticated cyberattacks and the implementation of strict data protection laws that became necessary to protect our critical digital economy.

It’s also why smart investors are loading up on cybersecurity stocks. The growth of the cybersecurity segment of the technology sector has been truly impressive and, as we continue to increase our reliance on digital infrastructure, it shows no signs of slowing down. In short, as cyberattacks become more prevalent and more sophisticated, cybersecurity will become more indispensable.

If you’re an investor who recognizes the importance of cybersecurity and understands the strong case for investing in the industry, here are seven of the best cybersecurity stocks to buy today:

Stock Market Capitalization* Forward Price-to-Earnings Ratio* SentinelOne Inc. (ticker: S) $7.2 billion 141 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $3.1 trillion 32 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) $85.3 billion 83 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) $233.4 billion 16 Cloudflare Inc. (NET) $38.2 billion 139 Okta Inc. (OKTA) $14.3 billion 29 Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) $72.2 billion 39

*As of Jan. 9 close.

SentinelOne Inc. (S)

SentinelOne is a $7 billion cybersecurity firm headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company’s premier product is called the Singularity Platform. It’s unique in the industry because it’s almost entirely artificial intelligence (AI)-powered.

Once installed, Singularity Platform integrates itself into a company’s digital network and works continuously and automatically to detect and prevent costly cyber threats. The system is focused on credentialing, meaning it makes sure only authorized users access sensitive data and that information is used only for intended purposes.

If it is unable to prevent an attack, Singularity Platform immediately launches response measures to protect financial assets and data and to mitigate damage.

The company is expected to report $818 million in revenue for 2025 and more than $1 billion in 2026, an annual growth rate of 26%.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is a $3 trillion powerhouse of the tech sector. The company engineers equipment, software, business productivity platforms and gaming networks for individual consumers and businesses around the world.

MSFT is not a pure play on cybersecurity, but it is very prominent in the industry. The company’s digital security solutions — particularly Azure Security Center and Microsoft Defender — are very important products offered through its cloud computing and enterprise divisions. They have other cybersecurity platforms and products in development, but those two alone make MSFT a major player in the cybersecurity segment.

Wall Street is expecting about $278 billion in revenue from Microsoft in 2025, followed by 14% growth to $318 billion in 2026.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

CRWD is one of the first stocks investors should consider when looking into cybersecurity companies. CRWD has an impressive market cap of over $85 billion and is expected to generate around $1 billion in revenue per quarter this year.

This company provides a cloud-based security information and event management system (SIEM) that many digital security experts consider best-in-class. It’s a comprehensive platform that covers information management, cyber-event management, incident response and legal compliance. CRWD keeps its customers safe by detecting threats, responding to attacks and reporting them. Its systems work around the clock and can be integrated seamlessly into all aspects of business operations.

Its flagship cybersecurity product is called Falcon. Falcon is a subscription-based platform used by tens of thousands of businesses around the globe.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco is widely known for making the hardware, software and switches that make the internet work as fast and efficiently as it does. What many investors don’t know is that the company also provides a wide range of cybersecurity products. Cisco, in fact, has a whole division — its Security Business Group — dedicated to network security, cloud security and endpoint security.

The company is active in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Its cybersecurity offerings make a nice compliment to its products in networking equipment, internet protocol products, communication equipment and applications.

As long as the internet and global digital communications keep growing, CSCO and other stocks in the cybersecurity arena should keep growing as well. The company has a market cap of $236 billion and provides shareholders with a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Cloudflare was founded 16 years ago to provide cybersecurity solutions to the emerging cloud computing industry. Since that time the company has achieved a market cap of close to $40 billion. On Feb. 6 the company is expected to announce full-year 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents on $1.66 billion in revenue. For 2025, Wall Street is looking for earnings to grow about 15% to 85 cents a share and for revenue to increase about 26% to $2.1 billion.

The company offers fully integrated cloud-computing security from a sophisticated platform that is itself located in the cloud. With products it calls Cloudflare Waiting Room and Cloudflare Data Localization Suite, the company can protect data and transactions in the public cloud, private cloud networks, on-premise or worksite networks, and on software-as-a-service (SaaS) systems.

Cloudflare’s network not only guards against cyberattacks — it can actually accelerate the performance of its customer’s websites and communications systems.

On Jan. 2 Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from “sell” to “buy.”

Okta Inc. (OKTA)

A key element of cybersecurity is identity and access management — known in the industry as IAM. In simple terms, IAM means allowing only authorized people access to sensitive systems and denying service to cybercriminals and unauthorized personnel. OKTA is a $14 billion company that specializes in IAM and denial-of-service solutions.

The company pioneered the use of the zero-trust framework. Basically, it assumes everyone is a hacker or bad actor and goes through an elaborate process to verify that they aren’t.

Among the company’s best-selling solutions are Okta Privileged Access and Okta Workforce Identity Workflows. These products ensure a secure but efficient login experience across all technology applications at a company.

OKTA was founded in 2009 in San Francisco is still headquartered there.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

This $72 billion company should be on every cybersecurity stock investor’s radar in 2025. Fortinet was founded in 2000 by Taiwanese tech entrepreneurs Ken and Michael Xie. The company quickly established itself as a leader in many aspects of cybersecurity.

The company’s leading product is called FortiGate. FortiGate is a highly comprehensive digital security solution comprising firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion prevention and monitoring, and secure, encrypted connections via virtual private networks, known in the industry as VPNs.

Fortinet takes a holistic approach to cybersecurity. It looks at a business that may have many divisions and many different systems as a single enterprise. This allows it to detect and respond to threats quickly and efficiently.

The company’s clients range from small businesses to large, multinational corporations and even government agencies, making it a pivotal player in the industry. In a note to clients dated Jan. 2, Goldman Sachs reiterated the “buy” rating it has on the stock.

