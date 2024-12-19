Traffic collisions happen when you least expect them, ranging from minor annoyances to tragic events. Knowing what to do after…

Traffic collisions happen when you least expect them, ranging from minor annoyances to tragic events. Knowing what to do after a minor car accident or major collision is critical to the safety of everyone involved and puts you in a better position to recover any damages you’ve sustained. We’ll discuss what to do after a motor vehicle accident and how to prepare beforehand so you can be ready for the unexpected.

Act Decisively After a Crash by Staying Ahead of the Curve

What happens after a car accident depends on so many factors that are out of your control. While knowing the right steps to take after a car accident is key, there are also things you can do ahead of time. So, before we get into the vehicle accident checklist, let’s take a look at how you can prepare:

— Insurance coverage. Do you have the right amount of coverage? Make sure your policy covers any potential losses to you or losses claimed by other parties. Low-cost policies can end up costing you more than you realize in the long run.

— Emergency supplies. Keep a vehicle emergency kit with first-aid supplies, flares, cones and other such items where you can easily access them after a crash.

— Documentation. In addition to proof of insurance, keep your driver’s license and vehicle registration in your possession. Include copies of relevant medical information in case of an emergency.

— Pen, paper, camera, etc. Smartphones can take notes, snap photos and record memos, but not if they’re damaged, lost or out of juice. Keep pens, paper and even a standalone camera handy as a backup.

— Copy of your vehicle accident checklist. Car accidents tend to be quite disorienting, and you may need reminders for what to do after a wreck that you can quickly access after a crash.

What to Do After a Motor Vehicle Accident: Checklist

By reviewing the steps to take after a car accident ahead of time, you can help minimize injuries and preserve important details. Every accident is different, but the following post-accident checklist can help you respond proactively in the aftermath of a car crash.

1. Check for Injuries, and Call 911 if Necessary

Before you do anything else, stop the car, turn off the engine and check for injuries. If you or anyone else is injured, call for emergency medical attention (911) and contact the police

(reporting accidents with law enforcement is required in some jurisdictions). Avoid moving anyone unless they're in immediate danger.

2. Move Your Vehicle to the Side of the Road

Once you’ve ensured the safety of yourself and others, carefully move your vehicle (if possible) to minimize the risk of additional collisions. Call a tow truck if necessary. Regardless of how minor an accident may seem, remember that leaving the scene of the accident may expose you to criminal hit-and-run charges.

3. File a Report With the Police

You know what to do after a motor vehicle accident involving injuries; but even if no one seems to be hurt, it's often a good idea to file an incident report. This report, which you can also file later via the police department's website, can back you up in the event of a factual dispute or accident lawsuit.

.

4. Document the Scene of the Accident

Documenting what happened soon after a crash, instead of relying on your memory later, is a good way to protect your interests, regardless of fault. Consider the following when documenting a car accident:

— Snap photos. Take a picture of the damage to all vehicles involved, the scene of the incident (such as tire marks), license plates and how each vehicle is positioned (make a sketch of this if the vehicles are moved).

— Take detailed notes. Be sure to write down information such as what you were doing, your direction, your speed, weather and road conditions, how the accident unfolded, what you saw, shocks to your body and anything you may have heard from witnesses.

— Get information from the police. Write down the names and badge numbers of all responding police officers, if applicable, and ask how you can get a copy of the report later.

5. Exchange Information With the Other Party

Calmly exchange pertinent information with the other party(ies), without admitting or discussing fault. This should include the names, addresses, phone numbers and driver’s license numbers of everyone involved, as well as the names of each driver’s insurer, contact information and policy numbers.

Follow-Up Tasks After a Car Accident

As you learn what to do after a motor vehicle accident, remember that you’ll also have follow-up tasks in the days after a crash. These will differ depending on the extent of your injuries and vehicle damage, but you’ll want to:

— Contact insurers. How long do you have to report a car accident to your insurance company? It varies, but most policies require you to call within 24 hours. If you’re confident it was the other driver’s fault, you should call their insurer, but be sure to also notify your insurer.

— Pay attention to any possible injuries. Symptoms don’t always present themselves right away, so be aware of any possible injuries you may have sustained during the accident. See a doctor immediately if you have injuries or aren’t quite sure.

— Meet with an attorney. In many instances, you’re in a better position to recover your losses by seeking the help of a legal professional. Most accident lawyers offer free initial consultations to determine whether your claim would benefit from representation.

Get the Compensation You Deserve

Now that you know what to do after a motor vehicle accident, you'll be in a better position to respond proactively to a collision. If you need assistance recovering your losses after a car accident, a qualified car accident lawyer can help you get the compensation you're owed.

.

