The kitchen, often seen as the family hub where household members and guests cook, eat and gather, is one of the most popular spaces in the home to remodel. “The kitchen truly is the heart of the home,” says Angie Hicks, co-founder at home services directory and information company Angi. “It’s a place where you’re spending a lot of time and you want it to be functional, while also being a space that you enjoy being in.”

The average cost to remodel a kitchen varies widely depending on the scale of the project, but many homeowners also see a great return on investment (ROI) when they sell. According to Angi, the average cost to remodel a kitchen in December 2024 is $26,963.

Here’s a breakdown of kitchen remodeling costs and other factors to consider if you want to upgrade your space.

— Why do homeowners remodel their kitchens?

— What is the average cost to remodel a kitchen?

— Factors that impact your kitchen remodel budget

— How much value does remodeling a kitchen add?

— What should homeowners consider during a kitchen remodel?

— Common mistakes to avoid

— How to pay for a kitchen remodel

Why Do Homeowners Remodel Their Kitchens?

According to a survey of professional remodelers conducted by the National Association of Home Builders, 61% of remodelers cited kitchen remodels as their most common job, just behind bathroom remodels.

Homeowners choose to remodel and redesign their kitchens for various reasons. “Remodeling your kitchen can make your home feel entirely new,” Hicks says. “It can also help to change your perspective on cooking and eating at home, hosting parties and more.”

The National Association of Realtors Remodeling Impact Report found that the top two reasons for a complete kitchen remodel or upgrade were to add features and improve livability and to upgrade worn-out surfaces, finishes and materials.

What Is the Average Cost to Remodel a Kitchen?

Angi found that the average kitchen remodel cost is around $26,963, but most homeowners pay between $14,597 and $41,509 depending on materials, labor and location. The scope of the project has a major impact as well. For instance, a minor kitchen makeover could cost $3,500 on the lower end, while a complete overhaul could cost homeowners between $65,000 and $130,000 or more.

“Whether you do a small, midrange or upscale remodel really depends on your home, budget, how long you plan on staying in your home and more,” Hicks says. “If you plan on moving in the next few years, a small kitchen remodel is a better idea. If you are planning on staying in your home for over 10 years, it’s a good idea to plan and budget for a larger remodel.”

You’ll also want to consider the kitchen’s existing layout, she adds. “For example, if you have a great layout to your kitchen already, you might just need to make some cosmetic changes,” Hicks explains. “If you need to change the entire layout of your kitchen, this would be a major kitchen remodel.”

Factors That Impact Your Kitchen Remodel Budget

The size of your kitchen, the materials you choose and the scope of the project greatly impact your kitchen remodeling budget. In terms of size, the cost per square foot varies widely from $75 to $250, according to Angi. The cost to renovate a 75-square-foot kitchen ranges from $5,625 to $17,500, while a larger 200-square-foot kitchen remodel ranges between $15,000 and $50,000.

Minor renovations will also cost much less than a complete kitchen remodel. Here are the cost ranges at each level and what they typically involve, according to Angi.

— Minor: On average, a minor kitchen remodel costs between $10,000 and $20,000. It could include improvements to aesthetics or functionality, painting walls, refinishing or refacing cabinets, replacing one or two appliances, upgrading floors and countertops, and installing a new kitchen sink and faucet. However, you could pay as little as $3,500 to add new appliances and upgrade your countertops.

— Major: Expect to pay between $20,000 and $65,000 on average for a major renovation. If you have the budget, a major renovation offers new energy-efficient appliances, higher-end flooring and countertop materials and cabinet customization.

— Complete: A complete kitchen remodel involves changing the layout, tearing out walls, gutting the entire space and moving plumbing and electrical. It can also include luxury materials and high-end, energy-efficient appliances. Expect to pay between $65,000 and $130,000, on average.

How Much Value Does Remodeling a Kitchen Add?

Kitchen renovations offer a great return on investment compared to other home improvement projects. “Monetarily, and depending on the size, selection of products, scope of the project and a few other variables, the value of a new kitchen can provide between 55%-70% return,” says Josh Uebelhor, owner of Kitchen Solvers of South Bend, Indiana.

If your goal is to renovate based on features that have the highest ROI, Hicks recommends focusing on things that improve the appearance of the kitchen, such as updating countertops, cabinets and appliances.

What Should Homeowners Consider During a Kitchen Remodel?

Before jumping into this project, consider whether you want to DIY parts of the remodel, such as painting walls and replacing hardware, to help offset labor costs. Most homeowners spend between $3,000 and $6,000 for a professional remodel, or 25% of the total cost, according to Angi.

You should also consider what you want and how you’ll use your kitchen. “When you’re doing a kitchen remodel, it’s a great opportunity to think about the functionality of your kitchen and how you really use it,” Hicks says. “Even little choices can go a long way, like having a specific thinner cabinet for sheet pans that is directly next to the oven.”

She also recommends making your kitchen feel updated and finding a style that you love. “Try to think about choices that will work for the long haul over things that are more trendy. You want a kitchen renovation that you’ll still feel good about in 15 years,” Hicks adds.

Uebelhor suggests asking yourself these questions:

— Who are you working with?

— Do they have everything required from design to installation resources?

— Do you have multiple quotes from companies with referrals, reviews and a portfolio of past projects?

— Are they licensed, insured and bonded?

— How are the estimates provided and does it include all project details such as layouts and payment process?

Common Mistakes to Avoid

One of the biggest mistakes homeowners make when it comes to a kitchen remodel is not budgeting properly. “A kitchen remodel is a big project that will be expensive, it’s important to plan accordingly. Make sure to add about 20% for unexpected expenses,” Hicks suggests.

Another common issue is poor planning. “When you’re remodeling, you want to think about things like ventilation and lighting — these are easy things to take care of while all your walls and ceilings are open, but harder when you’ve already finished the remodel,” she says.

Lastly, Hicks says many homeowners will attempt to DIY when they should have hired a professional.

How to Pay for a Kitchen Remodel

There are a number of ways to finance home improvement projects. Based on the 2024 Houzz & Home Study, the most common funding method is cash from savings (83%) followed by credit cards (37%).

“[There are] many ways from finance options with their own institutes, HELOC/home equity, or inquire if the remodeling team offers any form of financing options, usually with third-party partners,” Uebelhor says.

If you’re looking for ways to save, Uebelhor recommends seeking out options with better pricing without sacrificing quality. He also says to avoid changing the general footprint of the space, which adds expense.

“Another great way to save money is to keep your existing cabinets and just update them by painting or refinishing them,” Hicks says. “You can also consider minor upgrades that will make your kitchen feel fresh like painting, updating lighting and focus on making changes that will improve the functionality of your kitchen.”

