GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Paul VI Catholic High School 87, Dunbar, D.C. 21 South Lakes 45, Lake Braddock 41 St. John’s,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Paul VI Catholic High School 87, Dunbar, D.C. 21

South Lakes 45, Lake Braddock 41

St. John’s, D.C. 52, Langley 22

Virginia Academy 70, Rosedale Christian, Md. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.