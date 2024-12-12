Emails, texts and online messaging may have largely replaced physical letters, but there is only so much you can send…

Emails, texts and online messaging may have largely replaced physical letters, but there is only so much you can send over the internet.

Shipping carriers will continue to do brisk business as long as there are online auction items to deliver and long-distance gifts to be mailed.

The three main shipment companies in the United States — the USPS, UPS and FedEx — all provide relatively reliable service. However, you still might find yourself wondering:

— Which is cheaper: UPS or USPS?

— Which is cheaper: FedEx or UPS?

— Are some companies better at rush deliveries?

— Should you use an alternative shipping carrier?

“People have different things they are looking for,” says Marc Gorlin, founder and CEO of Roadie, a crowdsourced delivery platform and subsidiary of UPS.

Finding the cheapest way to ship packages is important for some people, while others say the best way to ship is whichever option is fastest. Depending on your priorities, some shipping companies may be better than others.

“It really depends on what you’re shipping and how much you want to spend,” says John Haber, chief strategy officer for Transportation Insight Holding Company, a logistics services provider.

He says the USPS tends to be cheapest for lightweight packages. For larger, bulky deliveries, UPS and FedEx are comparable. “There’s not a large difference in prices between the two,” according to Haber.

Keep reading for a look at which carriers generally offer the best service and the lowest rates.

Cheapest Ways to Ship Based on Delivery Speed

While the USPS often has the most cost-effective options, it has struggled in recent years with some pandemic-related shipping delays. For small items, the USPS is still likely the way to go. However, for larger packages, consider the delivery speed relative to the price.

“UPS and FedEx are the most reliable,” says Brendan P. Keegan, who recently retired as CEO of Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company and one of the largest last-mile delivery providers in the U.S. “That’s just how it is.”

USPS is looking to change that, though, with its Delivering for America plan. The 10-year plan is focused on, among other things, improving customer service and reliability.

The organization says 99.9% of its packages are delivered within three days, and 92.1% were delivered on-time during the peak holiday season in fiscal year 2023.

Here’s a look at the cheapest postal service options for packages and how fast they are expected to arrive:

— Ground Advantage: Prices start at $5.40 for delivery in two-to-five business days

— Priority Mail: Prices start at $9.65 for delivery in one-to-three business days

— Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes: Prices range from $11 to $26 for delivery in one-to-three business days

For USPS, flat rate boxes may be the best value since they can contain up to 70 pounds and be shipped across the county for a relatively low rate.

Both UPS and FedEx also offer ground delivery service with delivery times between one and five days, but their starting rates are $12.45 and $10.70, respectively, for 1-pound packages that are delivered in a nearby zonne. FedEx adds a $5.55 residential surcharge for Home Delivery shipments.

UPS and FedEx also have one-rate boxes that are similar to the USPS flat rate ones. Simple rate ground shipping for UPS runs from $10.85 for extra-small packages to $27.60 for extra-large packages delivered in the contiguous 48 states. With FedEx, small boxes start at $14.50 and go up to $32.50 for extra-large boxes and three-day delivery.

Best Way to Ship Next Day

If you need delivery in a matter of hours rather than days, you’ll need an express service that offers same- or next-day delivery.

Priority Mail Express from the USPS will likely be your cheapest option among the three major carriers. Delivery times range from next day to two days, with regular pricing starting at $31.55 for a half-pound package. Holiday and Sunday deliveries cost extra.

Meanwhile, UPS Next Day Air Saver will deliver by the end of the next day. Prices start at $33.58 for a 1-pound shipment. This service may not be available in all areas, and Saturday delivery is not an option. FedEx Standard Overnight runs $36.41 for next day delivery of a 1-pound shipment by 5 p.m. if the delivery location is within 150 miles.

For short-distance deliveries, however, the best way to ship may not be with a traditional carrier at all. Gorlin says customers may spend as little as $10 to have a small item delivered locally by tapping into the driver network crowdsourced through Roadie’s platform.

“(Users) set up a gig from here to there, and our proprietary algorithm pairs the best driver to pick up and deliver,” Gorlin says.

The process takes a sender minutes to complete, and in most cases, drivers can deliver on the same day. Roadie drivers are screened, and each delivery is automatically protected up to $100, although you can purchase more coverage.

Best Way to Ship Internationally

Pricing for international shipments will vary dramatically depending on the destination. Canada is among the cheapest destinations, and pricing from the major carriers is as follows:

— USPS Priority Mail International: Prices start at $42.95 for a 1-pound package or $32.20 for a small flat rate box of up to 4 pounds.

— UPS Standard to Canada: Prices start at $24.43 for delivery of a 1-pound package.

— FedEx International Ground: Prices start at $25.45 for a 1-pound package.

DHL is another popular carrier for international shipments. Its pricing relies on the weight and size of the package; sending a small 1-pound box from the U.S. to Canada will cost an estimated $72.67.

Cheapest Ways to Ship Packages by Size

The cost to ship items depends on their sizes and weights, so choose wisely when packing goods. If items will fit into poly mailers or envelopes, that could be less expensive than a box.

Another money-saving option is to have gift items sent from retailers to recipients. “You don’t pay the same rates as (retailers),” Keegan says.

Big businesses have access to shipping discounts that aren’t available to individual consumers, which lowers shipping costs for shoppers, he adds.

However, if you want to mail packages yourself, here are the cheapest ways to ship based on what you are mailing:

— Best shipping method for gift cards: USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate Envelope

— Best shipping method for small packages: USPS Priority Mail Small Flat Rate Box

— Best shipping method for medium and large packages: UPS Simple Rate or FedEx One Rate

— Best shipping for oversized items: FedEx Home Delivery

Best Shipping Method for Gift Cards: USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate Envelope

If you’re mailing a gift card to someone, the cheapest way to send it would be to slip it into an envelope and send it first-class mail from the post office. That would cost less than a dollar.

However, the USPS recommends using a padded envelope or other sturdy packaging to ensure gift cards reach their destination safely. By the time you buy the right envelope and add insurance, you may be better off going with a USPS Priority Mail Flat Rate Envelope, which costs $10.45.

The postal service will provide a free envelope for priority shipping. Plus, most priority mail comes with free tracking and up to $100 of insurance should the package get lost or damaged.

Best Shipping Method for Small Packages: USPS Priority Mail Small Flat Rate Box

Small gifts, such as socks, T-shirts and jewelry, may be best sent using the USPS Priority Mail Small Flat Rate Box for $11.00. This box is approximately 8 inches long by 5 inches wide by 1 inch deep and comes with free tracking, insurance up to $100 and expedited delivery.

The runner-up in this category is FedEx, which has prices starting at $14.50 for a small box sent through the FedEx One Rate service. Delivery will take approximately three days. Or, you could use UPS Simple Rate, with prices starting at $14.15 for a small package, but delivery could take five days.

Best Shipping Method for Medium and Large Packages: UPS Simple Rate or FedEx One Rate

For medium and large packages, UPS Simple Rate and FedEx One Rate offer similar values.

When using UPS Simple Rate, prices for medium boxes start at $16.90, while large boxes of up to 1,050 cubic inches have rates beginning at $22.30. FedEx is priced similarly with starting rates of $18.25 for a FedEx medium box and $24.50 for a FedEx large box.

For books, movies or music, packages will be eligible for USPS Media Mail, which is the cheapest way to ship a box. Prices start at $4.63 for a 1-pound package.

However, it is also the slowest method to ship and will take two-to-eight business days. Plus, media mail doesn’t come with tracking or insurance, which makes it less than ideal for gifts or other important shipments.

Best Shipping for Oversized Packages: FedEx Home Delivery

For furniture and other heavy or bulky items, the USPS isn’t an option. Priority Mail through the USPS can’t weigh more than 70 pounds. That means UPS or FedEx will be your best bet for oversize packages. Both carriers will ship up to 150 pounds with their regular shipping services.

Pricing for large packages can depend on weight, dimensions and destination. If you are sending a 100-pound box from New York to California, UPS Ground Service is slightly more expensive than FedEx Home Delivery. UPS quotes $234.37 with a five-day transit time, while FedEx Home Delivery charges $226.20 for delivery in a week.

If you need to move something only across town rather than across the country, the option to crowdsource drivers through a platform like Roadie might be more economical.

Regardless of which service you use, remember that the prices above are subject to change at any time.

Update 12/13/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.