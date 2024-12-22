Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1 of 1, N.C. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68
Altavista 57, Goochland 43
Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 57
C. G. Woodson 62, King’s Fork High School 55
Catholic 82, Roanoke Catholic 43
Churchland 74, Varina 67
Cloudland, Tenn. 62, Honaker 32
Eastern Alamance, N.C. 73, Tunstall 63
Elizabethton, Tenn. 66, Chilhowie 62
Fels, Pa. 57, Prince George 49
Gate City 53, St. James, S.C. 51
Gloucester 72, Walsingham Academy 51
Heritage 80, Grafton 63
Hopewell 73, Massaponax 52
Indian River 52, Princess Anne 51
Jefferson Forest 52, Amherst County 37
Jefferson Forest 63, Manassas Park 28
John Handley 64, George Wythe 54
John Marshall 67, Hayfield 41
Kecoughtan 53, I. C. Norcom High School 47
Kellam 62, Phoebus 34
Landstown 63, Denbigh 35
Lloyd Bird 76, Matoaca 48
Luray 102, Lancaster 53
Manor High School 55, Western Branch 43
McDonogh School, Md. 57, Episcopal 50
McLean 66, Steinbrenner, Fla. 43
Monacan 80, Fluvanna 44
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 81, Hargrave Military 69
Nansemond River 50, Salem-Va. Beach 34
New Covenant 64, Grace Christian 40
Orange County 69, Hickory 67
Oscar Smith 72, Kempsville 44
Petersburg 92, Carver 19
Portsmouth Christian 69, Norfolk Christian School 55
RHSA 58, King William 50
Sherando 63, Fort Defiance 45
Sherando 63, Page County 45
Skyline 82, Page County 18
Stafford 62, Chancellor 58
Staunton 71, Nelson County 64
Strasburg 60, Warren County 41
TJHS 70, Armstrong 60
Tuscarora 82, Harrisonburg 39
Veritas Collegiate Academy 80, Franklin 39
Westmoreland County 57, Osbourn 47
Woodberry Forest 69, Crossroads Christian 44
Woodside 70, Miller School 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. Prestonsburg, Ky., ccd.
