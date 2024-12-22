Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= 1 of 1, N.C. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68 Altavista 57, Goochland 43 Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1 of 1, N.C. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68

Altavista 57, Goochland 43

Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 57

C. G. Woodson 62, King’s Fork High School 55

Catholic 82, Roanoke Catholic 43

Churchland 74, Varina 67

Cloudland, Tenn. 62, Honaker 32

Eastern Alamance, N.C. 73, Tunstall 63

Elizabethton, Tenn. 66, Chilhowie 62

Fels, Pa. 57, Prince George 49

Gate City 53, St. James, S.C. 51

Gloucester 72, Walsingham Academy 51

Heritage 80, Grafton 63

Hopewell 73, Massaponax 52

Indian River 52, Princess Anne 51

Jefferson Forest 52, Amherst County 37

Jefferson Forest 63, Manassas Park 28

John Handley 64, George Wythe 54

John Marshall 67, Hayfield 41

Kecoughtan 53, I. C. Norcom High School 47

Kellam 62, Phoebus 34

Landstown 63, Denbigh 35

Lloyd Bird 76, Matoaca 48

Luray 102, Lancaster 53

Manor High School 55, Western Branch 43

McDonogh School, Md. 57, Episcopal 50

McLean 66, Steinbrenner, Fla. 43

Monacan 80, Fluvanna 44

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 81, Hargrave Military 69

Nansemond River 50, Salem-Va. Beach 34

New Covenant 64, Grace Christian 40

Orange County 69, Hickory 67

Oscar Smith 72, Kempsville 44

Petersburg 92, Carver 19

Portsmouth Christian 69, Norfolk Christian School 55

RHSA 58, King William 50

Sherando 63, Fort Defiance 45

Sherando 63, Page County 45

Skyline 82, Page County 18

Stafford 62, Chancellor 58

Staunton 71, Nelson County 64

Strasburg 60, Warren County 41

TJHS 70, Armstrong 60

Tuscarora 82, Harrisonburg 39

Veritas Collegiate Academy 80, Franklin 39

Westmoreland County 57, Osbourn 47

Woodberry Forest 69, Crossroads Christian 44

Woodside 70, Miller School 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Prestonsburg, Ky., ccd.

