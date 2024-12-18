Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

December 18, 2024, 2:01 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 545 554¼ 541¾ 543¼ —1¾
May 554½ 563¾ 552½ 554 ½
Jul 560¾ 570½ 559¼ 560¾ ½
Sep 574¼ 582½ 571¾ 573¼ ¼
Dec 591¼ 599¼ 588¼ 589¾ ½
Mar 603½ 612¼ 602½ 604
May 610 618 610 611½ +1
Jul 610¾ 610¾ 610¾ 610¾ +6¼
Est. sales 115,032. Tue.’s sales 111,417
Tue.’s open int 444,238, up 8,830
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 443¾ 446½ 437¼ 438½ —5
May 450 452½ 443¾ 445 —5
Jul 453¼ 455½ 447¼ 448 —5¼
Sep 434¾ 436¼ 428¾ 429¾ —5
Dec 438 439¾ 432¼ 433½ —5
Mar 449¾ 450½ 443¾ 445 —5
May 456½ 456½ 450 451 —5
Jul 460 460 453 453¾ —5½
Sep 443¾ 443¾ 442¾ 442¾ —4½
Dec 447¼ 449¼ 443¼ 443¾ —4¼
Dec 450 450 447½ 448 —4½
Est. sales 314,911. Tue.’s sales 286,810
Tue.’s open int 1,616,832, up 1,776
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 361 366¼ 356 358 —6
May 368¾ 368¾ 362½ 364½ —5
Jul 373¼ 373¼ 372½ 372½ —2¾
Dec 350¼ 350¼ 348½ 348½ —25
Est. sales 182. Tue.’s sales 182
Tue.’s open int 3,609
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 976¾ 977½ 952 953½ —23¼
Mar 978¾ 979½ 954 955½ —23¼
May 987¼ 987¾ 962½ 963½ —23¾
Jul 997½ 998 972¼ 973½ —24
Aug 995¼ 995¼ 970½ 971½ —23½
Sep 983 983¼ 960¾ 961¾ —22½
Nov 988½ 989 966 967 —21¾
Jan 999¼ 999¼ 977 978¼ —21
Mar 999¼ 999¼ 981¾ 982¼ —20¾
May 1001 1001 991¾ 991¾ —18
Jul 1009½ 1009½ 999 999 —19
Nov 1001 1001 987 987 —17¼
Jul 1023 1023 1023 1023 —12
Nov 1025 1025 1025 1025 —1½
Est. sales 410,287. Tue.’s sales 380,793
Tue.’s open int 916,280, up 1,959

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

