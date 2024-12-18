CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 545 554¼ 541¾ 543¼ —1¾ May 554½ 563¾ 552½ 554 — ½ Jul 560¾ 570½ 559¼ 560¾ — ½ Sep 574¼ 582½ 571¾ 573¼ — ¼ Dec 591¼ 599¼ 588¼ 589¾ — ½ Mar 603½ 612¼ 602½ 604 May 610 618 610 611½ +1 Jul 610¾ 610¾ 610¾ 610¾ +6¼ Est. sales 115,032. Tue.’s sales 111,417 Tue.’s open int 444,238, up 8,830 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 443¾ 446½ 437¼ 438½ —5 May 450 452½ 443¾ 445 —5 Jul 453¼ 455½ 447¼ 448 —5¼ Sep 434¾ 436¼ 428¾ 429¾ —5 Dec 438 439¾ 432¼ 433½ —5 Mar 449¾ 450½ 443¾ 445 —5 May 456½ 456½ 450 451 —5 Jul 460 460 453 453¾ —5½ Sep 443¾ 443¾ 442¾ 442¾ —4½ Dec 447¼ 449¼ 443¼ 443¾ —4¼ Dec 450 450 447½ 448 —4½ Est. sales 314,911. Tue.’s sales 286,810 Tue.’s open int 1,616,832, up 1,776 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 361 366¼ 356 358 —6 May 368¾ 368¾ 362½ 364½ —5 Jul 373¼ 373¼ 372½ 372½ —2¾ Dec 350¼ 350¼ 348½ 348½ —25 Est. sales 182. Tue.’s sales 182 Tue.’s open int 3,609 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 976¾ 977½ 952 953½ —23¼ Mar 978¾ 979½ 954 955½ —23¼ May 987¼ 987¾ 962½ 963½ —23¾ Jul 997½ 998 972¼ 973½ —24 Aug 995¼ 995¼ 970½ 971½ —23½ Sep 983 983¼ 960¾ 961¾ —22½ Nov 988½ 989 966 967 —21¾ Jan 999¼ 999¼ 977 978¼ —21 Mar 999¼ 999¼ 981¾ 982¼ —20¾ May 1001 1001 991¾ 991¾ —18 Jul 1009½ 1009½ 999 999 —19 Nov 1001 1001 987 987 —17¼ Jul 1023 1023 1023 1023 —12 Nov 1025 1025 1025 1025 —1½ Est. sales 410,287. Tue.’s sales 380,793 Tue.’s open int 916,280, up 1,959

