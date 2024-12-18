CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|545
|554¼
|541¾
|543¼
|—1¾
|May
|554½
|563¾
|552½
|554
|—
|½
|Jul
|560¾
|570½
|559¼
|560¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|574¼
|582½
|571¾
|573¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|591¼
|599¼
|588¼
|589¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|603½
|612¼
|602½
|604
|May
|610
|618
|610
|611½
|+1
|Jul
|610¾
|610¾
|610¾
|610¾
|+6¼
|Est. sales 115,032.
|Tue.’s sales 111,417
|Tue.’s open int 444,238,
|up 8,830
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|443¾
|446½
|437¼
|438½
|—5
|May
|450
|452½
|443¾
|445
|—5
|Jul
|453¼
|455½
|447¼
|448
|—5¼
|Sep
|434¾
|436¼
|428¾
|429¾
|—5
|Dec
|438
|439¾
|432¼
|433½
|—5
|Mar
|449¾
|450½
|443¾
|445
|—5
|May
|456½
|456½
|450
|451
|—5
|Jul
|460
|460
|453
|453¾
|—5½
|Sep
|443¾
|443¾
|442¾
|442¾
|—4½
|Dec
|447¼
|449¼
|443¼
|443¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|450
|450
|447½
|448
|—4½
|Est. sales 314,911.
|Tue.’s sales 286,810
|Tue.’s open int 1,616,832,
|up 1,776
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|361
|366¼
|356
|358
|—6
|May
|368¾
|368¾
|362½
|364½
|—5
|Jul
|373¼
|373¼
|372½
|372½
|—2¾
|Dec
|350¼
|350¼
|348½
|348½
|—25
|Est. sales 182.
|Tue.’s sales 182
|Tue.’s open int 3,609
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|976¾
|977½
|952
|953½
|—23¼
|Mar
|978¾
|979½
|954
|955½
|—23¼
|May
|987¼
|987¾
|962½
|963½
|—23¾
|Jul
|997½
|998
|972¼
|973½
|—24
|Aug
|995¼
|995¼
|970½
|971½
|—23½
|Sep
|983
|983¼
|960¾
|961¾
|—22½
|Nov
|988½
|989
|966
|967
|—21¾
|Jan
|999¼
|999¼
|977
|978¼
|—21
|Mar
|999¼
|999¼
|981¾
|982¼
|—20¾
|May
|1001
|1001
|991¾
|991¾
|—18
|Jul
|1009½
|1009½
|999
|999
|—19
|Nov
|1001
|1001
|987
|987
|—17¼
|Jul
|1023
|1023
|1023
|1023
|—12
|Nov
|1025
|1025
|1025
|1025
|—1½
|Est. sales 410,287.
|Tue.’s sales 380,793
|Tue.’s open int 916,280,
|up 1,959
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.