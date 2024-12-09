How to Host a Festive Holiday Gathering on a Budget

‘Tis the season for joy, laughter and gathering with loved ones. But hosting a holiday party could mean lots of…

For some, the risk of overspending can be a strong deterrent to hosting holiday festivities, but it doesn’t have to be this way. With a little creativity and planning, you can throw an amazing celebration that will leave a lasting impression without upending your budget.

From DIY decorations to budget-friendly menu ideas, we’ve got you covered.

Get Thrifty on Decor and Wares

Though most people are familiar with thrifting for clothing, tons of discounts are available for housewares, furniture and other knickknacks.

“Thrifting is getting bigger with younger generations, so take advantage of all of the fun decor at a discount that includes candles, tablecloths, unique glasses and fun decorations,” says Jennifer Dohm, senior manager, people communications at Chime, a digital banking platform that helps its accountholders realize their financial goals.

You can also get materials for crafting, like an ugly sweater or ornament-making projects for your guests. And you’ll likely find everything from board games to decks of cards and more at thrift stores. If you still have a CD or DVD player, second-hand stores can also be a good source for music and movies.

Go Low or No Alcohol

Serving alcoholic beverages at gatherings can substantially increase your spending. Instead, consider making “mocktails,” which are nonalcoholic versions of alcoholic beverages.

Similar to alcohol-free beverages, you can include seasonal drinks with a flair.

“Another option is to serve an alcohol-free menu, such as hot cocoa or cider. Make it fun by providing a ‘toppings’ bar with crushed candies, marshmallows, peppermint sticks and the like. So fun and cute,” says Annemarie Schumacher, an event planner and interior designer.

If you want to serve alcohol, you can do it in a smarter way to cut costs.

“Instead of having a full bar, limit your drink menu to a signature cocktail, which could even be batched ahead of time,” Schumacher says.

Make Wallet-Friendly, Crowd-Pleasing Dishes

There are many ways to stretch your food budget. Here are some ideas for meals and snacks that have a low cost per serving so you get more bang for your buck:

— Pizza

— Stews or soups

— Casseroles

— Nacho platter

— Pasta, salad, taco, dessert or burger bar

— Chips, dips and snacks

Additionally, you can find ways to make fancy, more expensive ingredients go further in a larger crowd.

“I’m a big fan of smoked salmon at my parties. It’s great in a dip or spread, stretching what is usually an expensive ingredient. Mix chopped salmon with sour cream (the affordable creme fraiche), dill and lemon juice, and serve with crudités and crackers, ” says Ashley Lonsdal, recipe developer at meat and seafood delivery subscription service ButcherBox.

Strategically time food shopping so that popular holiday dishes and ingredients are less expensive. If you go shopping too close to your event, you might find that certain items cost more around the holidays.

Start your shopping well before the holidays to get deals on canned goods, shelf-stable foods or products you can freeze. Also, check for food sales right after food-centric holidays, like the 4th of July or Thanksgiving, when stores may mark down items that didn’t sell.

Nab these deals and freeze your hauls for shindigs you’ll throw at a later date.

Spread the Fun

To minimize your out-of-pocket expenses for holiday get-togethers, take an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Ask people to pitch in based on everything you’ll need for your holiday bash. Websites like signup.com or PerfectPotluck even help you delegate party duties in an organized manner.

You can assign party-goers items to bring, like food dishes, plastic ware, plates, games, ice, beverages and whatever else you need. You can even assemble a crew to clean up once the party ends.

Whether you’re a party host or a participant, this can be an extremely low-budget way to have a holiday gathering. It reduces the cost, workload and stress of party planning for a single person.

Planning Is Key

One of the best ways to control your party budget is with thorough planning and intention. Carefully choosing details like the time of day and theme of the party can be a great way to set guardrails for what you’ll spend as a host.

For instance, having your party during daytime or brunch hours means you can include lighter fare and set a time limit on how long guests will be present. A party centered around an activity like cooking, decorating or watching a movie may only require light snacks instead of heartier food options.

Finally, your party planning should include an actual written budget — created well before the event. This approach can help you start saving up for your event, potentially months in advance so that you don’t have to find the money for it at the last minute.

Budget-Friendly Favors

Set the atmosphere and create an immersive experience to make more memories with clever, inexpensive favors and keepsakes.

Sites like Etsy give you plenty of customized options for every budget. Even if you can’t spend a lot of money, you can download and print templates for things like games and favors.

Crafting stores like Michaels, Joann’s or Hobby Lobby often have sales that you can combine with coupons for more savings on party favors and related supplies. Walmart and Dollar Tree can also be great sources of deals in-store and online.

Activities Galore

Activity-centered parties can be an excellent way to create a lasting impression. The best part is they don’t have to be expensive at all.

Here are a few budget-friendly activities your guests could enjoy around the holidays:

— Christmas caroling

— Gathering around a bonfire

— Volunteering for a local nonprofit

— Hiking in nature (bonus points if there’s snow)

— Reading interesting stories aloud

— Going on scavenger hunts or participating in DIY escape rooms

— Curating a holiday music playlist for karaoke, lip-sync battles and dance-offs

