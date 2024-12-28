GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Pa. 61, West Springfield 22 Arcadia 47, Washington, Md. 17 Armstrong…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Pa. 61, West Springfield 22

Arcadia 47, Washington, Md. 17

Armstrong 76, Dinwiddie 65

Atlee 52, Amelia County 34

Bath County 43, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 30

Bishop O’Connell 61, Palm Beach Lakes, Fla. 35

Broadway 54, Strasburg 42

Bullis, Md. 67, Deep Creek 45

Carlisle 62, Norfolk Academy 33

Charlottesville 72, Spartanburg, S.C. 60

Fauquier 40, Eastern View 30

Fluvanna 62, Nelson County 9

Fort Chiswell 66, Chilhowie 28

Fort Defiance 58, Page County 51

Freedom – Woodbridge 73, Wicomico, Md. 36

George Marshall 62, Annandale 19

Honaker 51, Eastside 40

Independence 56, Louisa 42

J.I. Burton 62, Gibbs, Tenn. 39

James Robinson 48, Flint Hill 34

John Battle 57, East Jessamine, Ky. 49

John Marshall 89, King William 16

Liberty-Bedford 71, Franklin County 50

Millbrook 51, Mountain Ridge (MD), Md. 43

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 62, Woodbridge 16

Nandua 52, Crisfield, Md. 28

Oscar Smith 50, Currituck County, N.C. 45

Patrick Henry 41, Castlewood 33

Princess Anne 71, South Shore, N.Y. 46

Raleigh Wakefield, N.C. 53, Steward School 47

Richlands 57, Twin Valley 35

Salem 64, William Byrd 27

Seton School 47, Falls Church 27

Sherando 36, Woodstock Central 26

Skyline 46, Buffalo Gap 27

TJ-Alexandria 53, Clarke County 48

The Covenant School 62, Western Albemarle 23

Virginia Academy 70, TPLS Christian 60

Washington-Liberty 46, Briar Woods 39

West Potomac 68, Woodgrove 51

Westfield 56, Forest Park 18

William Monroe 48, Monticello 36

Boo Williams Tournament=

Black Bracket=

I. C. Norcom High School 37, Great Bridge 34

Kempsville 46, Kecoughtan 38

Bronze Bracket=

Granby 49, James River 31

Hampton Roads 56, Indian River 27

Lakeland (NY), N.Y. 47, Phoebus 25

Maury 48, Miller School 38

Gold Bracket=

Henrico 55, Hickory Ridge, N.C. 39

Menchville 56, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 46

Norfolk Christian School 47, St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 32

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 61, Hayfield 42

Silver Bracket=

Grassfield 44, Colonial Forge 31

Green Run 55, Grafton 38

King`S Fork 56, Manor High School 34

South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 37, Salem 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

