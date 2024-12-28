GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Pa. 61, West Springfield 22
Arcadia 47, Washington, Md. 17
Armstrong 76, Dinwiddie 65
Atlee 52, Amelia County 34
Bath County 43, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 30
Bishop O’Connell 61, Palm Beach Lakes, Fla. 35
Broadway 54, Strasburg 42
Bullis, Md. 67, Deep Creek 45
Carlisle 62, Norfolk Academy 33
Charlottesville 72, Spartanburg, S.C. 60
Fauquier 40, Eastern View 30
Fluvanna 62, Nelson County 9
Fort Chiswell 66, Chilhowie 28
Fort Defiance 58, Page County 51
Freedom – Woodbridge 73, Wicomico, Md. 36
George Marshall 62, Annandale 19
Honaker 51, Eastside 40
Independence 56, Louisa 42
J.I. Burton 62, Gibbs, Tenn. 39
James Robinson 48, Flint Hill 34
John Battle 57, East Jessamine, Ky. 49
John Marshall 89, King William 16
Liberty-Bedford 71, Franklin County 50
Millbrook 51, Mountain Ridge (MD), Md. 43
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 62, Woodbridge 16
Nandua 52, Crisfield, Md. 28
Oscar Smith 50, Currituck County, N.C. 45
Patrick Henry 41, Castlewood 33
Princess Anne 71, South Shore, N.Y. 46
Raleigh Wakefield, N.C. 53, Steward School 47
Richlands 57, Twin Valley 35
Salem 64, William Byrd 27
Seton School 47, Falls Church 27
Sherando 36, Woodstock Central 26
Skyline 46, Buffalo Gap 27
TJ-Alexandria 53, Clarke County 48
The Covenant School 62, Western Albemarle 23
Virginia Academy 70, TPLS Christian 60
Washington-Liberty 46, Briar Woods 39
West Potomac 68, Woodgrove 51
Westfield 56, Forest Park 18
William Monroe 48, Monticello 36
Boo Williams Tournament=
Black Bracket=
I. C. Norcom High School 37, Great Bridge 34
Kempsville 46, Kecoughtan 38
Bronze Bracket=
Granby 49, James River 31
Hampton Roads 56, Indian River 27
Lakeland (NY), N.Y. 47, Phoebus 25
Maury 48, Miller School 38
Gold Bracket=
Henrico 55, Hickory Ridge, N.C. 39
Menchville 56, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 46
Norfolk Christian School 47, St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 32
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 61, Hayfield 42
Silver Bracket=
Grassfield 44, Colonial Forge 31
Green Run 55, Grafton 38
King`S Fork 56, Manor High School 34
South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 37, Salem 36
