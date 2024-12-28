BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 59, Blacksburg 38 Altavista 76, Middlesex 38 Atlee 69, Oakton 52 Bath County 59, Meadow Bridge,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 59, Blacksburg 38

Altavista 76, Middlesex 38

Atlee 69, Oakton 52

Bath County 59, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 21

Bishop Ireton 74, Benton, Ark. 61

Bishop O’Connell 72, Socastee, S.C. 30

Blue Ridge School 61, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 42

Brookville 67, Craig County 41

C. G. Woodson 68, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 55

Catholic 75, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 47

Cave Spring 70, Broadway 52

Centreville 70, Tuscarora 68

Chantilly 53, West Springfield 46

Christiansburg 44, Jefferson Forest 40

Churchland 70, Phoebus 39

Colonial Forge 72, Falls Church 28

Courtland 46, Brooke Point 42

Eastern View 62, Louisa 38

Edmondson-Westside, Md. 63, Lake Taylor 53

Fluvanna 69, Nelson County 67

Forest Park 74, High Point, Md. 25

Fort Chiswell 75, Narrows 56

Franklin County 56, Patrick County 46

Freedom – Woodbridge 76, North Stafford 60

GW-Danville 68, Norfolk Academy 53

Hanover 68, Lancaster 52

Heritage (Lynchburg) 54, Jefferson, W.Va. 39

Heritage 82, C.D. Hylton 52

Herndon 65, Middletown, Md. 63

Hopewell 71, Cristo Rey Richmond 27

Independence 68, Fauquier 66

James Monroe 75, Warren County 47

James River 52, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 48

James Robinson 87, Justice High School 44

James Wood 57, Boonsboro, Md. 49

King’s Fork High School 105, Lakeland (VA) 61

Liberty Christian 65, Rustburg 59

Manchester 46, Deep Run 43

Massaponax 77, Lafayette 59

Mechanicsville High School 64, King William 58

Mills Godwin 66, Albemarle 65

Nitro, W.Va. 51, Fairfax 38

Northside 97, Roanoke Catholic 72

Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 44, James Madison 32

Oscar Smith 77, Wakefield 38

Parry McCluer High School 72, Rockbridge County 68

Patrick Henry 80, Ridgeview 45

Paul VI Catholic High School 72, Christ the King, N.Y. 55

Peninsula Catholic 68, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 52

Potomac 57, South County 54

Pulaski County 68, East Wilkes, N.C. 45

Radford 41, Grayson County 30

Rappahannock County 55, Buffalo Gap 34

Richlands 74, Twin Valley 50

Riverheads 79, Stonewall Jackson 23

Riverside, W.Va. 82, Giles 46

Seton School 63, Gar-Field 52

Sherando 64, Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 41

Skyline 55, Woodstock Central 47

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 51

St. Christopher’s 76, John Carroll, Md. 64

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 47

Steward School 62, Good Counsel, Md. 58

Strasburg 58, Fort Defiance 52

Sussex Central 59, Surry County 45

Turner Ashby 45, The Covenant School 36

Union 53, Shelby Valley, Ky. 48

Unity Reed 63, Loudoun County 61

Virginia 78, Sullivan East, Tenn. 58

West Ashley, S.C. 65, Loudoun Valley 57

Western Albemarle 62, Western Branch 35

Westfield 64, Paint Branch, Md. 57

William Fleming 48, West Potomac 39

William Monroe 73, Monticello 63

Wilson Memorial 75, Clarke County 35

Woodbridge 68, Rockville, Md. 66

Yorktown 69, Brunswick, Md. 49

