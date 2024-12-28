BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 59, Blacksburg 38
Altavista 76, Middlesex 38
Atlee 69, Oakton 52
Bath County 59, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 21
Bishop Ireton 74, Benton, Ark. 61
Bishop O’Connell 72, Socastee, S.C. 30
Blue Ridge School 61, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 42
Brookville 67, Craig County 41
C. G. Woodson 68, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 55
Catholic 75, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 47
Cave Spring 70, Broadway 52
Centreville 70, Tuscarora 68
Chantilly 53, West Springfield 46
Christiansburg 44, Jefferson Forest 40
Churchland 70, Phoebus 39
Colonial Forge 72, Falls Church 28
Courtland 46, Brooke Point 42
Eastern View 62, Louisa 38
Edmondson-Westside, Md. 63, Lake Taylor 53
Fluvanna 69, Nelson County 67
Forest Park 74, High Point, Md. 25
Fort Chiswell 75, Narrows 56
Franklin County 56, Patrick County 46
Freedom – Woodbridge 76, North Stafford 60
GW-Danville 68, Norfolk Academy 53
Hanover 68, Lancaster 52
Heritage (Lynchburg) 54, Jefferson, W.Va. 39
Heritage 82, C.D. Hylton 52
Herndon 65, Middletown, Md. 63
Hopewell 71, Cristo Rey Richmond 27
Independence 68, Fauquier 66
James Monroe 75, Warren County 47
James River 52, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 48
James Robinson 87, Justice High School 44
James Wood 57, Boonsboro, Md. 49
King’s Fork High School 105, Lakeland (VA) 61
Liberty Christian 65, Rustburg 59
Manchester 46, Deep Run 43
Massaponax 77, Lafayette 59
Mechanicsville High School 64, King William 58
Mills Godwin 66, Albemarle 65
Nitro, W.Va. 51, Fairfax 38
Northside 97, Roanoke Catholic 72
Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 44, James Madison 32
Oscar Smith 77, Wakefield 38
Parry McCluer High School 72, Rockbridge County 68
Patrick Henry 80, Ridgeview 45
Paul VI Catholic High School 72, Christ the King, N.Y. 55
Peninsula Catholic 68, Pinewood Prep, S.C. 52
Potomac 57, South County 54
Pulaski County 68, East Wilkes, N.C. 45
Radford 41, Grayson County 30
Rappahannock County 55, Buffalo Gap 34
Richlands 74, Twin Valley 50
Riverheads 79, Stonewall Jackson 23
Riverside, W.Va. 82, Giles 46
Seton School 63, Gar-Field 52
Sherando 64, Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 41
Skyline 55, Woodstock Central 47
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 51
St. Christopher’s 76, John Carroll, Md. 64
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 52, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 47
Steward School 62, Good Counsel, Md. 58
Strasburg 58, Fort Defiance 52
Sussex Central 59, Surry County 45
Turner Ashby 45, The Covenant School 36
Union 53, Shelby Valley, Ky. 48
Unity Reed 63, Loudoun County 61
Virginia 78, Sullivan East, Tenn. 58
West Ashley, S.C. 65, Loudoun Valley 57
Western Albemarle 62, Western Branch 35
Westfield 64, Paint Branch, Md. 57
William Fleming 48, West Potomac 39
William Monroe 73, Monticello 63
Wilson Memorial 75, Clarke County 35
Woodbridge 68, Rockville, Md. 66
Yorktown 69, Brunswick, Md. 49
