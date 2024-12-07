GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 53, Amherst County 26
Blacksburg 79, Giles 27
Broadway 54, Luray 33
Brooke Point 37, C.D. Hylton 21
Buckingham County 45, Central of Lunenburg 17
Cape Henry Collegiate 47, Hickory 40
Chatham 52, Halifax County 35
Christchurch 42, North Cross 23
Clarke County 64, Skyline 56
Colgan 54, North Stafford 31
Colonial Beach 61, La Plata, Md. 34
Courtland 54, Westmoreland, Tenn. 31
Deep Run 59, J.R. Tucker 26
Dominion 55, Justice High School 51
East Ridge, Ky. 54, Hurley 46
Fort Chiswell 46, Rural Retreat 30
Frank Cox 50, Bayside 28
Franklin County 52, Floyd County 40
George Marshall 41, South Lakes 28
Goochland 43, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 17
Granby 44, Churchland 15
Grassfield 58, Oscar Smith 27
Henrico 70, Hermitage 32
Holton Arms, Md. 50, St. John Paul the Great 48
J.I. Burton 41, Ridgeview 35
James Monroe 75, Riverbend 44
James River 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 34
James Wood 54, Fauquier 15
John Battle 40, Lebanon 33
Kellam 64, Green Run 38
King’s Fork High School 61, Nansemond River 57
Landstown 59, Tallwood 15
Lawrence Academy, Mass. 56, Brunswick Academy 44
Lee High 40, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35
Letcher County Central, Ky. 55, Rye Cove 45
Lightridge 70, John Champe 40
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 59, Armstrong 51
Marion 42, Chilhowie 26
Miller School 57, Fluvanna 26
New Covenant 42, Roanoke Catholic 29
Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Collegiate 34
North Stokes, N.C. 35, Patrick County 34
Oakton 46, Seton School 36
Osbourn Park 64, Collegiate-Richmond 28
Patrick Henry 69, Albemarle 19
Potomac Falls 53, Rock Ridge 38
Prince Edward County 55, Gretna 50
Princess Anne 85, Kempsville 9
Pulaski County 64, Magna Vista 49
Randolph-Macon Academy 40, Tandem Friends School 12
Riverside 46, Broad Run 39
Salem 64, Northside 15
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 43, Westover Christian 36
St. John’s, D.C. 60, Steward School 45
Staunton River 43, Jefferson Forest 32
Strasburg 36, Sherando 27
Stuarts Draft 67, Woodstock Central 48
Turner Ashby 58, Fort Defiance 29
Union 46, Virginia 29
Warren County 58, Liberty-Bealeton 39
Wesleyan Christian, N.C. 64, Jefferson Christian 30
West Springfield 41, Colonial Forge 25
Wilson Memorial 58, Harrisonburg 52
