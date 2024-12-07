GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 53, Amherst County 26 Blacksburg 79, Giles 27 Broadway 54, Luray 33 Brooke Point 37, C.D.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 53, Amherst County 26

Blacksburg 79, Giles 27

Broadway 54, Luray 33

Brooke Point 37, C.D. Hylton 21

Buckingham County 45, Central of Lunenburg 17

Cape Henry Collegiate 47, Hickory 40

Chatham 52, Halifax County 35

Christchurch 42, North Cross 23

Clarke County 64, Skyline 56

Colgan 54, North Stafford 31

Colonial Beach 61, La Plata, Md. 34

Courtland 54, Westmoreland, Tenn. 31

Deep Run 59, J.R. Tucker 26

Dominion 55, Justice High School 51

East Ridge, Ky. 54, Hurley 46

Fort Chiswell 46, Rural Retreat 30

Frank Cox 50, Bayside 28

Franklin County 52, Floyd County 40

George Marshall 41, South Lakes 28

Goochland 43, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 17

Granby 44, Churchland 15

Grassfield 58, Oscar Smith 27

Henrico 70, Hermitage 32

Holton Arms, Md. 50, St. John Paul the Great 48

J.I. Burton 41, Ridgeview 35

James Monroe 75, Riverbend 44

James River 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 34

James Wood 54, Fauquier 15

John Battle 40, Lebanon 33

Kellam 64, Green Run 38

King’s Fork High School 61, Nansemond River 57

Landstown 59, Tallwood 15

Lawrence Academy, Mass. 56, Brunswick Academy 44

Lee High 40, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35

Letcher County Central, Ky. 55, Rye Cove 45

Lightridge 70, John Champe 40

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 59, Armstrong 51

Marion 42, Chilhowie 26

Miller School 57, Fluvanna 26

New Covenant 42, Roanoke Catholic 29

Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Collegiate 34

North Stokes, N.C. 35, Patrick County 34

Oakton 46, Seton School 36

Osbourn Park 64, Collegiate-Richmond 28

Patrick Henry 69, Albemarle 19

Potomac Falls 53, Rock Ridge 38

Prince Edward County 55, Gretna 50

Princess Anne 85, Kempsville 9

Pulaski County 64, Magna Vista 49

Randolph-Macon Academy 40, Tandem Friends School 12

Riverside 46, Broad Run 39

Salem 64, Northside 15

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 43, Westover Christian 36

St. John’s, D.C. 60, Steward School 45

Staunton River 43, Jefferson Forest 32

Strasburg 36, Sherando 27

Stuarts Draft 67, Woodstock Central 48

Turner Ashby 58, Fort Defiance 29

Union 46, Virginia 29

Warren County 58, Liberty-Bealeton 39

Wesleyan Christian, N.C. 64, Jefferson Christian 30

West Springfield 41, Colonial Forge 25

Wilson Memorial 58, Harrisonburg 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.