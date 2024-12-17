Extreme Dieting: Risks and Types

It is no wonder that extreme weight loss diets and extreme dieting are very popular. The promise of rapid and…

It is no wonder that extreme weight loss diets and extreme dieting are very popular. The promise of rapid and dramatic weight loss can be appealing, and roughly 73% of U.S. adults ages 20 years and older are classified as being overweight or having obesity.

While extreme low-calorie diets may yield quick weight loss results, they also carry potentially serious risks and long-term health consequences.

Understanding these dangers is important before starting any extreme weight loss diet.

[READ: Anti-Inflammatory Diet for Mental Health]

What Are Extreme Diets?

Extreme diets are characterized by very low-calorie intake, elimination of entire food groups, nutrient deficiencies, rigid rules and unconventional methods. While they offer quick fixes, extreme diets often create long-term challenges.

“Extreme dieting is following a plan, or developing your own, that puts stringent limits on certain foods, when you can eat, if you can combine some foods together and many other arbitrary ‘rules,'” says Connie Diekman, a food and nutrition consultant and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Examples of extreme diets

— High-fat/low-carbohydrate plans

— Extreme fat loss and muscle gain diets

— Grapefruit diet

— Detoxes and cleanses

— Raw food diet

— Cabbage soup diet

— The 3-day military diet

— Very low-calorie diets

These diets disregard healthy eating guidelines and pose physical, mental and emotional risks.

“It is not uncommon for people to want take an extreme approach, but for it to be safe and effective, it needs to be done in context with lifestyle intervention and closely monitored by a professional,” says Dr. Tom Rifai, CEO of Reality Meets Science.

Consulting a healthcare provider who knows what medications you take and conditions you have is critical before starting any extreme diet.

[READ: How to Calculate Weight Loss Percentage.]

Dangers of Extreme Dieting

Extreme diets may sound appealing but unless the dieter is carefully monitored, extreme diets can be risky business. Most extreme diets are unbalanced, not sustainable in the long run and the rapidly lost weight is often regained after going off the diets. These diets create an imbalance in the body.

Deprivation of nutrients is a major concern.

“Depriving the body of needed nutrition is a perfect way to trigger health problems such as dehydration, fluctuating blood sugar, muscle loss and more” says Diekman, who was chair of the Academy’s Weight Management Dietetic Practice Group. Initial weight loss on extreme diets often comes from water or glycogen stores rather than fat, increasing the risk of dehydration.

Dehydration

Dehydration results from rapid weight loss causing initial fluid loss, not fat loss. The body also depletes glycogen stored in muscles and the liver, along with water.

Fluctuating blood sugar

When you restrict calories or carbohydrates, you deprive the body of a steady source of blood sugar. Since blood sugar is the body’s primary energy source, you might feel very hungry or tired when levels rise and drop quickly.

Muscle loss

Extreme calorie reduction denies the body adequate protein to preserve muscle mass. When there aren’t enough calories to use, the body will break down muscle tissue to be used as energy.

Changes in metabolic rate

One critical concern is how extreme diets affect the body’s metabolic rate.

“Extreme weight loss can result in fluid, muscle and fat loss,” says Rafai. “We have learned from individuals who have lost a large amount of weight quickly that metabolic rates decline and fail to rebound.”

Losing muscle mass happens when not enough calories are consumed. It causes the body to break down muscle tissue for energy. Muscle loss contributes to lowering metabolic rate.

Weight cycling, or yo-yo dieting, is a vicious cycle of weight loss and regain that permanently slows metabolic rate. The metabolic rate measures the number of calories needed for breathing, digestion, maintaining body temperature and other basic body functions. It accounts for 70% of calories needed per day. A slower metabolism reduces the number of calories needed daily, making weight management even more difficult.

Other serious changes

— Nutritional Deficiencies: Lack of vitamins, minerals, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential macronutrients can lead to anemia, weakened immunity, and bone loss.

— Heart Problems: Irregular heart rhythms, low blood pressure and even heart muscle loss may occur.

— Digestive Issues: Diets may cause bloating, nausea, constipation or diarrhea.

— Hormonal Imbalances: Menstrual irregularities in women and reduced testosterone in men can impact fertility and overall health.

— Electrolyte Imbalances: These imbalances can affect vital organs, including the heart.

Additionally, people using weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may experience similar risks. These drugs typically suppress appetite and slow gastric emptying, which can lead to a significant reduction in overall calorie intake.

“Users may not consume adequate calories or nutrients, which can lead to similar health problems such as muscle loss, metabolic changes and digestive issues,” says Diekman. She advises working with a registered dietitian to develop an eating plan that focuses on meeting nutrient goals and maintaining muscle mass while losing weight on the medication.

[READ: Sarcopenia: Symptoms and How to Stop Age-Related Muscle Loss]

Mental and Emotional Effects

Extreme dieting or weight loss can move the needle on your scale but it can often lead to emotional and mental health challenges. Dieters often feel sluggish, moody, stressed, depressed, hangry, tired and anxious — or just plain miserable.

“Extreme dieting can reignite disordered eating behaviors like skipping meals or demonizing certain foods,” says Diekman, who works with people who have disordered eating and eating disorders. These restrictive practices can lead to increased cravings for “forbidden” foods and foster a toxic relationship with eating.

The influence of media and celebrity dieting trends worsens the issue, promoting unrealistic body ideals and feelings of inadequacy.

“The media pose challenges to women and men who focus on being thin and use extreme dieting to seek unrealistic goals which can lead to feelings of inadequacy and not feeling good about yourself,” says Diekman.

Lifestyle Changes Are a Better Approach

Instead of resorting to extreme diets the key to successful weight management is a balanced lifestyle approach.

“Don’t be discouraged from losing weight. Focus on improving your lifestyle with a healthy balanced dietary plan, regular physical activity, stress reduction and good sleep patterns along with a good support system” says Rafai. Losing as little as 10% of body weight can significantly improve health and biomarkers such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Ideally, weight loss is a slow and steady journey, not a sprint. Most health experts recommend gradual weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week, which is sustainable and less likely to burn muscle.

Healthy weight loss diets are high in fiber, plant based and contain adequate fluids, macronutrients, vitamins and minerals.

“Skip the unhealthy ‘CRRAHP’ — my acronym for calorie-rich, refined and highly processed foods that are hyper-palatable and metabolically in the wrong direction for good health,” says Rafai.

Change the food environment in your home, stock your kitchen with nutritious options and consult a registered dietitian to help you plan a sustainable, balanced diet that includes a variety of foods to meet your nutritional needs.

By prioritizing long-term health over short-term results, you can achieve sustainable weight loss and improved well-being without the risks associated with extreme dieting.

More from U.S. News

6 Routine Health Screenings Everyone Needs

Health Questions to Ask Your Doctor

Best Healthy Holiday Snacks and Desserts: Dietitian-Approved Recipes

Extreme Dieting: Risks and Types originally appeared on usnews.com