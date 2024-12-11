Do 6 Things After Admission to Grad School

Getting admitted to graduate school is a huge accomplishment that can help you develop professional skills and accelerate your career…

Getting admitted to graduate school is a huge accomplishment that can help you develop professional skills and accelerate your career goals.

While it can be easy to relax after accepting your college’s offer, admitted students should prioritize six things before the start of the school year.

Search for Housing Early

At many schools, undergraduate students typically have more housing options than grad students. Many colleges and universities prioritize giving on-campus housing to undergrads, leaving grad students to primarily search for off-campus housing options.

“Housing is the biggest challenge, quite frankly,” says Markus Kemmelmeier, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the graduate school at the University of Nevada. “It’s not only you, but there are lots of people like yourself who will also be admitted to graduate school in the location that you’re moving to.”

Finding the perfect space can be time-consuming, and starting early is crucial to getting the best deal.

“I encourage my students to start this process early by getting in touch with the school to explore opportunities on and off campus,” Pierre Huguet, CEO of H&C Education, wrote in an email. “In any case, starting the search as soon as they are admitted is crucial to maximizing the chances of finding accommodations at a convenient price and location.”

Contact Current Students

Graduate students currently enrolled at your school can help you get a lay of the land and understand activities you may want to get involved in. They remember what it was like to be a new student and will be eager to help, experts say.

“They might also be able to advise you on the best places to live and where not to live, things to do and student organizations to join,” Darryl P. Butt, a dean at the University of Utah, wrote in an email. “Just learning about their experiences can help you feel better about your decision.”

Admitted students should reach out to their school’s graduate student unions, which often can help graduate students with moving costs and furnishing their apartments, experts say.

“Most importantly, they often have socials because they like to help out when new students are arriving so that they’ll be able to integrate themselves and find connection beyond their own program,” Kemmelmeier says.

Read Admitted-Student Information

Admitted students should pay attention to their school’s website and social media to learn upcoming events and their school’s culture. It’s also important to read time-sensitive information from the school, including onboarding steps and other deadlines.

“You don’t want to be the student that comes in and says, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I was supposed to do that,’ if you didn’t sign up for insurance on time or missed some other deadline,” Butt says. “It’s not a good look.”

Information for admitted students often contains suggestions to help students get adjusted to campus, including information about financial support, course selection process and orientation events.

“For example, before the fall semester at my university, the semester starts the last week of August, but the recommendation really is to arrive one or two weeks ahead of time to make sure that you get a little bit of a lay of the land and that you can orient yourself,” Kemmelmeier says.

Students with assistantships or other on-campus jobs should find out when they need to arrive on campus to start working. Read all the information about the program and its costs to avoid surprises after arriving on campus, experts advise.

“You don’t want any surprises,” Kemmelmeier says. “The university doesn’t want to surprise you, either. That’s why they’re sending you all that material.”

Visit Campuses

Students who have been admitted to multiple graduate schools should take the time to visit each campus to help guide their decision-making process.

“Visiting a campus can be especially helpful if a student is deciding between several schools,” Huguet says. “It’s a great opportunity to meet students, professors and administrative staff and to ensure that the opportunities on campus align with the student’s interests.”

Send a Thank You Note

Send a thank you note to those who wrote your recommendation letters and others who helped you get admitted to graduate school. It’s not only common courtesy, it also allows you to build your professional network, experts say.

“Being the kind of person who shows gratitude to others through a simple thank you, an email, or a card helps to strengthen lifelong relationships and adds merit points to your professional reputation,” Butt says.

People who recommended you for grad school could also be your colleagues one day.

“You may connect with these people again, or these people that helped you out here might be your future colleagues, especially if it’s in the field that you’re going to join in graduate school,” Kemmelmeier says. “So it’s a good idea to treat them as your colleagues.”

Prepare to Relocate

If you’ll need to move to attend grad school, research safe living areas around your school’s campus. After selecting a place, familiarize yourself with your new environment and identify grocery stores, hospitals and other essential services.

Before arriving on campus, look at your school’s health insurance plan options to make sure you have one that meets your needs.

“A stable living situation provides peace of mind and allows students to focus on their studies,” Huguet says. “Starting the process early maximizes the chances of finding a convenient location.”

