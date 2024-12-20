20 Graduate Engineering Programs With the Most Women

Schools Where It’s Common to See Women Engineering Students Women are usually in the minority at engineering programs, with an…

Schools Where It’s Common to See Women Engineering Students

Women are usually in the minority at engineering programs, with an average enrollment of 28.9% at 196 schools that submitted data to U.S. News in an annual survey. However, the number of women can vary from school to school. These 20 colleges had the highest enrollment of women in fall 2023 for full-time, part-time, master’s and doctoral engineering programs.

20. University of California, Berkeley

Women’s enrollment: 937

Total enrollment: 2,658

U.S. News Best Engineering Schools rank: 3

In addition to master’s and doctoral programs in disciplines such as applied science and technology, bioengineering and nuclear engineering, the University of California, Berkeley offers professional master’s degrees to prepare students “with the skills they need to join the workforce as an engineering leader immediately after graduation,” according to the school’s website. Students can choose from a variety of programs, including analytics, design, development engineering and translational medicine.

19. North Carolina State University

Women’s enrollment: 987

Total enrollment: 3,558

U.S. News Best Engineering Schools rank: 27 (tie)

North Carolina State University offers 21 master’s and 13 doctoral degrees in engineering along with 16 online graduate certificate options. A few degree options include aerospace engineering, biomanufacturing, nanoengineering and textile engineering. Students can earn graduate certificates in areas such as 5G technologies, data science foundations, nanobiotechnology and performance-based earthquake engineering.

18. Texas A&M–College Station

Women’s enrollment: 1,020

Total enrollment: 4,089

U.S. News rank: 12 (tie)

Research opportunities at the Texas A&M–College Station College of Engineering include artificial intelligence, autonomy and robotics, infrastructure, and space engineering. Many students fund their graduate education through graduate assistantships — which involve teaching, research and nonteaching activities for 20 hours per week — and fellowships, which can come from the school or external sources such as professional associations, private foundations and nonprofit organizations.

17. University of Washington

Women’s enrollment: 1,034

Total enrollment: 2,995

U.S. News rank: 21 (tie)

Aeronautics education began at the University of Washington College of Engineering in 1918 and program offerings now include master’s degrees in aeronautics and astronautics, as well as aerospace engineering, and a Ph.D. degree in aeronautics and astronautics. The Cross-Pacific AI Initiative (X-PAI) with the University of Tsukuba in Japan was established in April 2024 “to advance scientific research, including artificial intelligence research to drive transformative change to benefit society,” according to the school’s website.

16. George Mason University (VA)

Women’s enrollment: 1,060

Total enrollment: 3,029

U.S. News rank: 88 (tie)

The Volgenau School of Engineering at George Mason University offers more than 20 graduate degrees, including master’s degrees in biostatistics, digital forensics and telecommunications, as well as doctoral degrees in fields such as bioengineering, electrical and computer engineering and statistical science. Students can also earn graduate certificates in 12 disciplines, including applied cybersecurity, information sciences and small satellite engineering.

15. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Women’s enrollment: 1,079

Total enrollment: 4,060

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie)

Students can participate in experiential learning and study abroad opportunities through the Immersed program at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor’s College of Engineering, including in disciplines such as arts and engineering and human-centered design. The school also offers more than 150 engineering-affiliated student organizations, such as CataLIST: Ladies in Science & Technology and CS KickStart, which “aims to improve the enrollment and persistence of women in the University of Michigan computer science program,” according to the school’s website.

14. Cornell University (NY)

Women’s enrollment: 1,115

Total enrollment: 2,956

U.S. News rank: 12 (tie)

Cornell University in New York offers master’s of engineering degrees in 15 graduate engineering fields, including aerospace, geological sciences, biomedical and chemical. Within most of those are several specialized concentrations, according to the school’s website. Through the school’s Industrial Partnership Program, “qualified employees of regional industries” are eligible to earn a master’s degree part time while continuing to work.

13. University of Pennsylvania

Women’s enrollment: 1,122

Total enrollment: 2,998

U.S. News rank: 16 (tie)

The University of Pennsylvania Engineering School offers six doctoral programs, including bioengineering, computer and information science, and electrical and systems engineering, as well as 15 master’s degree options that include biotechnology, computer graphics and game technology, data science and robotics. Master’s degrees in computer and information technology, engineering in artificial intelligence and data science engineering are offered online.

12. New York University

Women’s enrollment: 1,199

Total enrollment: 4,089

U.S. News rank: 41 (tie)

The 10,000-square-foot MakerSpace at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering provides a location for students to innovate, collaborate, research and create. Equipped with resources such as milling machines, advanced software and 3D printers, the space allows students to develop prototypes, conduct research on projects or dream up entrepreneurial ideas.

11. The University of Texas at Arlington

Women’s enrollment: 1,212

Total enrollment: 3,971

U.S. News rank: 88 (tie)

Engineering students at The University of Texas at Arlington may join a variety of teams, honors societies and professional organizations, including Engineering Without Borders and the Society of Women Engineers. There’s also Aero Mavericks, the school’s largest hands-on aerospace engineering organization for students, which allows them to get experience in the design, building, testing and flying aspects of engineering.

10. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Women’s enrollment: 1,271

Total enrollment: 3,434

U.S. News rank: 1

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology estimates that its School of Engineering students and alumni have “launched 30,200 active companies, employing roughly 4.6 million people, and generating roughly $1.9 trillion in annual revenues.” The MIT $100K Entrepreneurship Competition is a student-run contest at MIT’s Sloan School of Management where teams pitch and develop ideas into innovative companies. Beyond students, teams may include researchers from across MIT and Greater Boston. The winning team is awarded $100,000 to help launch their company.

9. Stanford University (CA)

Women’s enrollment: 1,424

Total enrollment: 3,755

U.S. News rank: 2

Students at the Stanford University Engineering School in California can enrich their studies by joining one or more of the student organizations offered, including the Graduate Society of Women Engineers, the Mechanical Engineering Women’s Group, Women in Computer Science, and Engineers for a Sustainable World. The new Stanford Robotics Center, opened in November 2024, is a cross-disciplinary space for research and creativity in the world of robotics.

8. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Women’s enrollment: 1,438

Total enrollment: 6,008

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie)

In addition to pursuing a master’s or doctoral engineering degree, graduate students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Grainger College of Engineering can get involved with several student organizations, including the Graduate Society of Women Engineers, Graduate Engineerings Diversifying Illinois and the National Society of Black Engineers.

7. University of North Texas

Women’s enrollment: 1,444

Total enrollment: 3,480

U.S. News rank: 135 (tie)

Graduate students at the University of North Texas College of Engineering can choose from 10 master’s degree options and five doctoral degrees. Some master’s degree offerings include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data engineering, while doctoral options include biomedical engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical and energy engineering.

6. Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Women’s enrollment: 1,543

Total enrollment: 4,815

U.S. News rank: 7

The Carnegie Institute of Technology at Carnegie Mellon University partners with the Howard University College of Engineering and Architecture in Washington, D.C., to jointly offer a dual doctoral program that awards a degree from each university and allows students to conduct research in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and D.C. Carnegie Mellon also offers international programs that allow graduate engineering students to study in Africa, Thailand and Portugal.

5. Arizona State University

Women’s enrollment: 1,567

Total enrollment: 6,616

U.S. News rank: 45 (tie)

Arizona State University ranks No. 1 on the 2025 U.S. News Most Innovative Schools list, and graduate students at the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering benefit from the university’s innovative technology and facilities. With more than 50 graduate degree programs in person and online, Arizona State’s engineering schools are a hub for students with an entrepreneurial spirit, with 11 startups launched, 178 invention disclosures, 34 license agreements and 106 U.S. patents issued based on ideas originating from students and researchers.

4. Georgia Institute of Technology

Women’s enrollment: 1,808

Total enrollment: 6,555

U.S. News rank: 4 (tie)

Ranked No. 2 on the U.S. News 2025 Most Innovative Schools list, Georgia Institute of Technology attracts some of the brightest technology- and entrepreneurial-minded students, particularly to its graduate engineering program. Initiatives like CREATE-X, which is a startup incubator, and spaces like the Hive Makerspace and the student-run Invention Studio allow the campus to become a creative playground for emerging innovators.

3. Columbia University (NY)

Women’s enrollment: 1,853

Total enrollment: 5,011

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie)

The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University offers various spaces for students to research, collaborate and develop startup ideas, such as Makerspace and the Columbia Startup Lab. Two spaces are available only to graduate students and faculty: the Harlem Biospace, a biotech incubator that offers “affordable shared wet-lab space for new ventures,” and the Mary Woodard Lasker Biomedical Research Building.

2. University of Southern California

Women’s enrollment: 2,181

Total enrollment: 6,850

U.S. News rank: 23 (tie)

The Andrew and Erna Viterbi School of Engineering at the University of Southern California offers 10 master’s degrees, including astronautical engineering, biomedical engineering and computer science, as well as 13 doctoral degrees in fields like aerospace engineering, environmental engineering and petroleum engineering.

1. Northeastern University (MA)

Women’s enrollment: 4,274

Total enrollment: 11,158

U.S. News rank: 38 (tie)

More than 50 master’s degrees, doctoral degrees and graduate certificates are offered across five departments at the College of Engineering at Northeastern University in Massachusetts. Graduate engineering students can choose from 75 student clubs and organizations, including Graduate Women in Science and Engineering, Northeastern Robotics and NU Hacks, “a social club for hackers and makers,” according to the school’s website.

