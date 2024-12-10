Colleges That Have Produced the Most NFL Players

From college to the pros To earn a shot at playing on Sundays, football players with professional aspirations must first…

From college to the pros

To earn a shot at playing on Sundays, football players with professional aspirations must first prove themselves on Saturdays, playing at the college level. National Football League rosters are filled with former Division I-FBS, Division I-FCS and even Division II athletes. A few elite NCAA programs have produced dozens of players currently in the pros. Here are the 20 colleges that had the most former players listed as active on an NFL roster as of Dec. 2, 2024, according to ESPN. Free agents and players on injured reserve or practice squads are not included on ESPN’s list.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Current NFL players: 24

U.S. News rank: 33 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 35,564

4-year graduation rate: 73%

The University of Illinois hasn’t had the same success on a national level as some of its Big Ten Conference counterparts, particularly in recent decades, but the program claims national championships in 1923 and 1927. It’s won eight bowl games in its 133-year history and produced plenty of NFL talent along the way. Fighting Illini now playing in the NFL include Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward.

More on University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Texas A&M University

Current NFL players: 25

U.S. News rank: 51 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 59,933

4-year graduation rate: 84%

Texas A&M claims two national championships — 1919 and 1939 — and 18 conference championships during its 122-year history. John David Crow was the program’s first Heisman Trophy winner, in 1957, and quarterback Johnny Manziel won in 2012. Kyle Field, where the Aggies play, holds more than 102,000 people and is known as one of the most raucous environments in college football. Texas A&M alums in the NFL include Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane.

More on Texas A&M University.

University of California–Los Angeles

Current NFL players: 25

U.S. News rank: 15 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 33,040

4-year graduation rate: 86%

The University of California–Los Angeles football program hasn’t been able to match the success of men’s basketball, which leads the NCAA with 11 national championships, but it took one national championship in 1954. The program also has 17 bowl wins in 38 appearances and one Heisman Trophy winner: Gary Beban in 1967. Still, the Bruins have plenty of NFL talent, including Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet, Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu and Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele.

More on University of California–Los Angeles.

University of Mississippi

Current NFL players: 25

U.S. News rank: 171 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 19,094

4-year graduation rate: 55%

With 26 bowl wins in 41 appearances and a national championship in 1960, the University of Mississippi is a consistent leader in the Southeastern Conference. Archie Manning was quarterback for the Rebels before being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1971, and his son Eli followed in his footsteps as quarterback from 2000 to 2004 before being drafted No. 1 overall in 2004 by the San Diego Chargers. He later won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Other Ole Miss alums in the NFL include Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

More on the University of Mississippi.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Current NFL players: 25

U.S. News rank: 39 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 37,817

4-year graduation rate: 73%

With more than 740 wins in its 133 seasons of football, the University of Wisconsin has earned a reputation as one of the toughest teams on both sides of the ball. Though it’s never won a national championship, it has won 14 conference championships as a member of the Big Ten. The school’s Heisman Trophy winners are Alan Ameche in 1954 and Ron Dayne in 1999. Former Badgers now in the NFL include Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

More on University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Clemson University (SC)

Current NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 80 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 22,875

4-year graduation rate: 68%

Clemson’s football program has been one of the nation’s most dominant in the past decade, with the Tigers qualifying for six consecutive playoffs from 2015 to 2020 and again in 2024, and national titles in 2016 and 2018. Six Tigers were selected in the 2023 NFL draft, including first-round picks Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, defensive linemen drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints, respectively. Other former Tigers in the NFL include quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Chiefs.

Learn more about Clemson University.

University of Iowa

Current NFL players: 28

.S. News rank: 98 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 22,130

4-year graduation rate: 57%

Known today for physical players and stout defenses, the Iowa Hawkeyes have amassed 12 conference championships and one national championship in a 126-year tenure. Led by head coach Kirk Ferentz since 1999, the Hawkeyes have been a fixture in the Big Ten championship hunt throughout much of the 21st century. Notable alumni currently in the NFL include Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Bears punter Tory Taylor.

Learn more about the University of Iowa.

University of Tennessee–Knoxville

Current NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 28,883

4-year graduation rate: 56%

With more than 860 wins in their 120-year history, the Tennessee Volunteers have consistently been one of the top teams in the country. The Vols have won two national championships, most recently in 1998. NFL legend Peyton Manning, with two Super Bowls in his career as quarterback of the Colts and the Denver Broncos, is arguably the most famous Tennessee alum to enter the professional ranks. Current Vols in the NFL include New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer and Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright.

More on the University of Tennessee–Knoxville.

University of Oregon

Current NFL players: 29

U.S. News rank: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 19,963

4-year graduation rate: 59%

After decades as one of the top teams in the Pac-12, UO joined the Big Ten during the 2024-2025 season and quickly established itself with an undefeated regular season. Though Oregon has yet to win a national championship, it’s won 16 bowl games and produced plenty of NFL talent, including 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and quarterback Marcus Mariota of the Washington Commanders. Other NFL stars who played for the Ducks include Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Colts defensive end DeForest Buckner, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

More on the University of Oregon.

The Pennsylvania State University–University Park

Current NFL players: 31

U.S. News rank: 63 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 42,223

4-year graduation rate: 72%

The Penn State Nittany Lions won four national championships between 1889 and 1992 as independent competitors before debuting as a Big Ten member in 1993. Since, they have won four conference championships and padded their bowl game wins tally, at 31 entering the 2024-2025 bowl season. Program alums include standouts like Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Steelers defensive back Joey Porter Jr.

Learn more about The Pennsylvania State University–University Park.

University of Washington

Current NFL players: 31

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 39,125

4-year graduation rate: 71%

Historically, the University of Washington has not been as dominant a football school as some others on this list. But in recent years, the Huskies have earned elite status, notching double-digit wins in five of the last eight seasons and finishing national runner-up during the 2023 season. Notable pros who spent their college days in Seattle include Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea.

Learn more about the University of Washington.

University of Florida

Current NFL players: 32

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 34,924

4-year graduation rate: 82%

Fierce competitors in what many consider college football’s toughest conference, the Florida Gators have won 24 of 48 bowl games including three national championships since 1996. Though Heisman Trophy winner and program legend Tim Tebow’s professional career was brief, the Gators remain well represented in professional football. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Eagles, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. of the Bears and quarterback Anthony Richardson of the Colts highlight a long list of former Gators making plays in the NFL.

Learn more about the University of Florida.

University of Oklahoma

Current NFL players: 35

U.S. News rank: 132 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 22,046

4-year graduation rate: 56%

The Oklahoma Sooners and their archrival Texas Longhorns joined the Southeastern Conference in 2024 after decades in the Big 12 Conference. There, the Sooners will look to build on their impressive resume, which includes seven national and 50 conference championships. Notable Oklahoma alumni now playing at the game’s highest level include quarterbacks Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles.

Learn more about the University of Oklahoma.

University of Texas–Austin

Current NFL players: 36

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 42,444

4-year graduation rate: 73%

In the world of college football, the Texas Longhorns are known for burnt orange uniforms and the “Hook ‘Em” hand slogan. They’re also known for producing legends like quarterback Vince Young and Heisman Trophy-winning running backs Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. Today, Roschon Johnson of the Bears and Bijan Robinson of the Falcons are following in the footsteps of Campbell and Williams as former Longhorn running backs who went on to play the position professionally.

Learn more about the University of Texas–Austin.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Current NFL players: 37

U.S. News rank: 21 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 33,730

4-year graduation rate: 82%

College football’s winningest program recently returned to its traditional dominance, finishing undefeated at the end of the regular season in 2022 and 2023, then claiming the 2023 national championship with a win over the University of Washington. Former Wolverines in the NFL include Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, Colts defensive end Kwity Paye and New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers. But it is another former Michigan quarterback who most football fans are quick to associate with the program: seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Learn more about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

University of Notre Dame (IN)

Current NFL players: 41

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 8,968

4-year graduation rate: 93%

Thanks to some legendary coaches and a tradition dating back to 1899, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have recruited top-notch talent for decades. The program boasts 13 national championship titles and 21 bowl game victories heading into the 2024-2025 bowl season. Pro stars who came through the program include guards Quenton Nelson of the Colts and Zack Martin of the Cowboys, plus Vikings safety Harrison Smith and Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

Learn more about the University of Notre Dame.

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge

Current NFL players: 44

U.S. News rank: 179 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 32,574

4-year graduation rate: 50%

The LSU Tigers, longtime Southeastern Conference powerhouses, claim five national championships and more than 800 total wins. Five players from the 2019 national championship team were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, including quarterback Joe Burrow, selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. From wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals, Justin Jefferson of the Vikings and Malik Nabers of the Giants to defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu of the Saints and Patrick Peterson of the Steelers, the list of former Tigers starring at the professional level is stacked.

Learn more about Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge.

University of Georgia

Current NFL players: 46

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 31,514

4-year graduation rate: 72%

The University of Georgia won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, and the program has been churning out pro players since head coach Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016. Fifteen Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the 2022 NFL draft, a record for any team. Another 10 got picked in the 2023 draft and eight in 2024. Current NFL standouts who spent their college days in Athens include Browns running back Nick Chubb, Bears running back D’Andre Swift and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Learn more about the University of Georgia.

The Ohio State University–Columbus

Current NFL players: 50

U.S. News rank: 41 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 45,728

4-year graduation rate: 71%

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won eight national championships and produced six Heisman trophy winners, including running back Archie Griffin, who won in both 1974 and 1975. Though the Buckeyes traditionally have been dominant, winning 40 conference championships, they have played particularly well in recent years, registering five College Football Playoff appearances since the inaugural playoff in 2014. Buckeyes in the big leagues include Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Saints defensive end Chase Young.

Learn more about The Ohio State University–Columbus.

University of Alabama

Current NFL players: 62

U.S. News rank: 171 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 33,435

4-year graduation rate: 56%

The Alabama Crimson Tide has dominated college football for much of the 21st century, registering six national championships since 2009. Former coach Nick Saban, who retired in 2023 after 17 seasons at the helm, lost more than three games in a season only once — 2007, his first year with the Tide. Most NFL teams have multiple former Alabama players on their rosters. NFL standouts who played for Saban in Tuscaloosa include Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Learn more about the University of Alabama.

Update 12/10/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.