Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50, St. John Paul the Great 0

Essex 20, Westmoreland County 14

Herndon 42, Yorktown 14

Sherando 28, John Handley 14

Washington-Liberty 38, Wakefield 7

Woodberry Forest 16, Episcopal 14

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Benedictine 29, Trinity Episcopal 28

Division II=

North Cross 48, Fredericksburg Christian 0

VISFL Playoffs=

Division I=

Final=

The Covenant School 20, Va. Episcopal 14, OT

Division II=

Final=

Brunswick Academy 27, Southampton Academy 6

