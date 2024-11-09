Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 50, St. John Paul the Great 0
Essex 20, Westmoreland County 14
Herndon 42, Yorktown 14
Sherando 28, John Handley 14
Washington-Liberty 38, Wakefield 7
Woodberry Forest 16, Episcopal 14
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Benedictine 29, Trinity Episcopal 28
Division II=
North Cross 48, Fredericksburg Christian 0
VISFL Playoffs=
Division I=
Final=
The Covenant School 20, Va. Episcopal 14, OT
Division II=
Final=
Brunswick Academy 27, Southampton Academy 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
