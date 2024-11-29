CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 535 542¼ 533¾ 542¼ +4½ Mar 547 552¼ 543 549¼ +¾ May 557½ 561¼ 552¾ 558½ +¼ Jul 565 568½ 560½ 565½ — ¼ Sep 578½ 581¼ 573¾ 578¼ — ¾ Dec 595 598¼ 590¾ 595 —1 Mar 607½ 610¾ 606¾ 610¾ +1½ Est. sales 32,056. Wed.’s sales 119,251 Wed.’s open int 411,150 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 416 419¾ 415 419¼ +3½ Mar 428 432 427¼ 431¼ +3¼ May 434½ 438½ 434½ 438 +2¾ Jul 438½ 441 437¼ 440¼ +1¾ Sep 425¾ 427 424 426½ +¾ Dec 429¾ 430½ 428 430 +¼ Mar 441 441½ 440 441¼ May 448 448 448 448 +½ Jul 450 451 450 451 — ¼ Dec 441¼ 441¼ 440 441 — ½ Est. sales 100,389. Wed.’s sales 470,439 Wed.’s open int 1,520,066 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 332¼ 332¼ 332¼ 332¼ —2 Mar 357 361 355¼ 357¼ — ¾ Est. sales 213. Wed.’s sales 693 Wed.’s open int 3,431 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 993¼ 998 982¾ 986¼ —2½ Mar 1000 1006 989½ 993 —4 May 1015 1019¼ 1002¼ 1005¾ —5 Jul 1027 1031¾ 1014½ 1017½ —5¾ Aug 1027¼ 1030¾ 1013½ 1016¼ —6 Sep 1016¾ 1018¾ 1003½ 1006½ —5 Nov 1016¾ 1021¼ 1006½ 1009¼ —4¾ Jan 1026¾ 1031 1017¼ 1019¾ —4¼ Mar 1027 1027¼ 1020 1021½ —4 May 1027¼ 1027½ 1027¼ 1027½ —3½ Jul 1034¼ 1035 1034¼ 1035 —3¼ Nov 1029½ 1029½ 1029½ 1029½ +5¾ Est. sales 79,946. Wed.’s sales 245,710 Wed.’s open int 907,666 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 41.71 42.24 41.45 41.85 +1.10 Jan 41.71 42.44 41.45 41.91 +.99 Mar 42.21 42.79 41.79 42.24 +.95 May 42.50 43.08 42.10 42.50 +.87 Jul 42.67 43.24 42.34 42.69 +.81 Aug 42.54 43.11 42.27 42.57 +.77 Sep 42.41 42.94 42.10 42.37 +.72 Oct 42.20 42.73 41.90 42.17 +.71 Dec 42.20 42.74 41.90 42.20 +.69 Jan 42.32 42.32 42.32 42.32 +.75 Mar 42.75 42.75 42.72 42.72 +1.03 Est. sales 78,607. Wed.’s sales 235,967 Wed.’s open int 555,216, up 2,883 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 289.80 289.80 286.10 286.40 —4.10 Jan 294.50 295.00 290.60 291.30 —4.10 Mar 299.00 299.40 296.20 296.90 —3.30 May 303.30 303.70 300.90 301.40 —3.20 Jul 307.40 308.00 305.30 305.90 —3.20 Aug 309.50 309.50 306.00 306.80 —2.90 Sep 309.60 309.60 306.30 306.90 —3.00 Oct 309.00 309.00 305.60 306.00 —3.20 Dec 310.00 310.30 308.00 308.50 —3.00 Jan 312.00 312.00 309.20 309.20 —3.20 Est. sales 65,874. Wed.’s sales 191,128 Wed.’s open int 594,029

