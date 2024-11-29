CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|535
|542¼
|533¾
|542¼
|+4½
|Mar
|547
|552¼
|543
|549¼
|+¾
|May
|557½
|561¼
|552¾
|558½
|+¼
|Jul
|565
|568½
|560½
|565½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|578½
|581¼
|573¾
|578¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|595
|598¼
|590¾
|595
|—1
|Mar
|607½
|610¾
|606¾
|610¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 32,056.
|Wed.’s sales 119,251
|Wed.’s open int 411,150
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|416
|419¾
|415
|419¼
|+3½
|Mar
|428
|432
|427¼
|431¼
|+3¼
|May
|434½
|438½
|434½
|438
|+2¾
|Jul
|438½
|441
|437¼
|440¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|425¾
|427
|424
|426½
|+¾
|Dec
|429¾
|430½
|428
|430
|+¼
|Mar
|441
|441½
|440
|441¼
|May
|448
|448
|448
|448
|+½
|Jul
|450
|451
|450
|451
|—
|¼
|Dec
|441¼
|441¼
|440
|441
|—
|½
|Est. sales 100,389.
|Wed.’s sales 470,439
|Wed.’s open int 1,520,066
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|332¼
|332¼
|332¼
|332¼
|—2
|Mar
|357
|361
|355¼
|357¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 213.
|Wed.’s sales 693
|Wed.’s open int 3,431
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|993¼
|998
|982¾
|986¼
|—2½
|Mar
|1000
|1006
|989½
|993
|—4
|May
|1015
|1019¼
|1002¼
|1005¾
|—5
|Jul
|1027
|1031¾
|1014½
|1017½
|—5¾
|Aug
|1027¼
|1030¾
|1013½
|1016¼
|—6
|Sep
|1016¾
|1018¾
|1003½
|1006½
|—5
|Nov
|1016¾
|1021¼
|1006½
|1009¼
|—4¾
|Jan
|1026¾
|1031
|1017¼
|1019¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|1027
|1027¼
|1020
|1021½
|—4
|May
|1027¼
|1027½
|1027¼
|1027½
|—3½
|Jul
|1034¼
|1035
|1034¼
|1035
|—3¼
|Nov
|1029½
|1029½
|1029½
|1029½
|+5¾
|Est. sales 79,946.
|Wed.’s sales 245,710
|Wed.’s open int 907,666
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|41.71
|42.24
|41.45
|41.85
|+1.10
|Jan
|41.71
|42.44
|41.45
|41.91
|+.99
|Mar
|42.21
|42.79
|41.79
|42.24
|+.95
|May
|42.50
|43.08
|42.10
|42.50
|+.87
|Jul
|42.67
|43.24
|42.34
|42.69
|+.81
|Aug
|42.54
|43.11
|42.27
|42.57
|+.77
|Sep
|42.41
|42.94
|42.10
|42.37
|+.72
|Oct
|42.20
|42.73
|41.90
|42.17
|+.71
|Dec
|42.20
|42.74
|41.90
|42.20
|+.69
|Jan
|42.32
|42.32
|42.32
|42.32
|+.75
|Mar
|42.75
|42.75
|42.72
|42.72
|+1.03
|Est. sales 78,607.
|Wed.’s sales 235,967
|Wed.’s open int 555,216,
|up 2,883
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|289.80
|289.80
|286.10
|286.40
|—4.10
|Jan
|294.50
|295.00
|290.60
|291.30
|—4.10
|Mar
|299.00
|299.40
|296.20
|296.90
|—3.30
|May
|303.30
|303.70
|300.90
|301.40
|—3.20
|Jul
|307.40
|308.00
|305.30
|305.90
|—3.20
|Aug
|309.50
|309.50
|306.00
|306.80
|—2.90
|Sep
|309.60
|309.60
|306.30
|306.90
|—3.00
|Oct
|309.00
|309.00
|305.60
|306.00
|—3.20
|Dec
|310.00
|310.30
|308.00
|308.50
|—3.00
|Jan
|312.00
|312.00
|309.20
|309.20
|—3.20
|Est. sales 65,874.
|Wed.’s sales 191,128
|Wed.’s open int 594,029
