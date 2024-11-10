Holiday Side Hustles: How to Earn Extra Cash During the Festive Season

The holidays are a time of joy and celebration — and extra expenses. With the average American spending $975 on…

The holidays are a time of joy and celebration — and extra expenses.

With the average American spending $975 on holiday gifts alone last year, according to Gallup, it’s no surprise that the season can strain your budget.

But it also presents some unique business opportunities. Here are a few holiday side hustles that can help boost your income this season.

Gift Wrapping Service

One of the central parts of the holiday season is exchanging gifts with loved ones, but some would rather leave the gift wrapping to someone else.

Michelle Hensley, founder of Nifty Package Co., saw that as an opportunity. In 2015, she started a mobile gift wrapping side hustle where she’d pick up gifts from her clients and return them beautifully wrapped.

Hensley’s clients loved her service so much that her side hustle grew into a full-fledged business. In addition to luxury gift wrapping, Hensley now curates gourmet gift baskets and has gained the trust of corporate clients like Warner Bros. and celebrities like Justin Bieber. That just goes to show you never know where a seasonal side gig could lead.

If you have a knack for gift wrapping, this is a service you could offer to your local community.

Holiday Catering

Food is another key part of holiday celebrations that people don’t always want to DIY. Christine Schaub, a caterer and host of the “Come On Over” web series, says her catering skills are in hot demand from mid-November through the last week of December.

“My team specializes in four-course meals paired with cocktails and wines. We shop, set up, cook, serve and clean up for the hosts so they can enjoy their own party — possibly for the first time ever,” Schaub says.

If people tell you your cooking or baking skills are top-notch, the holidays can be a great time to test and hone your market.

But Schaub recommends starting small. “Think holiday tea, luncheon or cocktail hour. A small party lets you know if you have the time, patience and business skills to make this hustle a success,” she says.

Holiday Pet- and Housesitting

With people traveling during the holiday season — an estimated 46% of consumers are expected to travel this year, according to PwC’s 2024 Holiday Outlook Survey — many will need trustworthy pet- and housesitters.

If you’re comfortable caring for the pets or homes of others, the holidays can be a great time to launch a business. You can get started by spreading the word with friends and family, building a social media presence and using online platforms like Rover and TrustedHousesitters.

Rover, for example, lets you offer both dog-boarding services at your home and housesitting services. You can set your starting rate per hour and finalize pricing once you talk with clients about their specific situations.

Holiday Decorator

For many, getting into the holiday spirit means decorating, but not everyone wants to deal with heavy lifting, tall ladders and intricate setups. If those skills are in your wheelhouse, you could offer decorating services to clients for the insides, outsides or both of their homes.

For example, you could set up and remove Christmas lights, yard and porch displays and outdoor inflatables. Alternatively, you could handle indoor elements like the Christmas tree, mantle and table centerpieces.

[Related:Christmas Tree Prices Are Through the Roof: Here Are 7 Alternatives]

This side hustle can be a fun way to express your creativity while making the holidays stress-free and joyful for your clients.

Snow Removal Service

With the holidays come colder weather and, in many areas, snow. If you live in a snowy region, people will likely need help keeping their homes or businesses safe and accessible.

Offering snow removal services can be a great way to meet this demand. Services like shoveling, plowing, de-icing and roof clearing is essential for clients after each snowfall, creating recurring income for you all winter long.

Sell Seasonal Products

Another way to make extra income during the holidays is to sell a seasonal product.

Sharon Wu, founder of ShareWrites LLC, successfully launched a holiday side business on Etsy selling handcrafted body butter with holiday-themed scents.

[READ: How to Make Money on Etsy.]

“It was a hit because body butter makes a versatile Christmas gift for men and women,” she says.

Wu would start marketing in late September to build anticipation and sell throughout the holidays. “I’d get at least $500 to $1,000 per month worth of body butter sales, selling them for $30 to $35 a pop,” Wu says.

If you’re interested in selling on Etsy, Wu suggests watching YouTube videos on Etsy SEO.

“By watching YouTube videos from experienced Etsy sellers, I got a better idea of which words were relevant to my product and where to put them,” she says. She also boosted her visibility by creating a dedicated Instagram page for her Etsy shop.

Another important step when selling online is to invest in great photography.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean hiring a pro photographer if it isn’t within budget, but timing when to take photos (ample lighting) and using makeshift ‘product backgrounds’ like a clean marble table can make all the difference,” Wu says.

Not sure what to sell? Here are a few seasonal product ideas:

— Personalized holiday items: Think personalized ornaments, stockings, holiday cards, books, mugs, bags, pajamas or signs.

— Festive party supplies: The holidays are a time for parties, so supplies like holiday dinnerware, table settings and favors will be in high demand.

— Cozy home essentials: With temperatures dropping, items to keep you warm and cozy are always popular. Think candles, blankets, warm clothes and slippers.

— Handmade art and crafts: Handmade items can offer a more personal and unique touch that attracts buyers.

— Tasty treats: Popular seasonal favorites like pies, cookies, fudge and tamales can also sell well this time of year.

In addition to selling online through platforms like Etsy, Instagram or Facebook Marketplace, you can opt for in-person holiday fairs, bazaars and craft markets.

During the holiday season, there are often many of these events where locals head out to shop for unique holiday gifts and support small business owners.

[READ: Why You Should Frequent Small Businesses – And Pay With Cash]

While the holiday season tends to be expensive, a seasonal side hustle can help soften the blow — and might even leave you coming out ahead.

Whether you try one of these ideas or spot another demand in the market you’re suited to meet, a little extra income can be the ultimate gift, helping you keep your savings intact and credit cards untouched.

More from U.S. News

Fun Ways to Save on Holiday Shopping

How to Stop an IRS Wage Garnishment Immediately

The Best Time to Buy Everything

Holiday Side Hustles: How to Earn Extra Cash During the Festive Season originally appeared on usnews.com