Historically Black Colleges With Low Acceptance Rates

Historically Black schools that are most selective
Each college has its own method of choosing which students to admit, and the selection process is particularly competitive at some historically Black institutions. The average fall 2023 acceptance rate at historically Black colleges and universities was 61.9% for the 45 schools that submitted this data to U.S. News in an annual survey. But at the 10 schools with the lowest acceptance rates, the average dipped to 32.1%. Here are those numbers for their freshman classes entering in fall 2023.
10. Johnson C. Smith University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 1,058
Acceptance rate: 42.8%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 34
More information on Johnson C. Smith University.
9. Dillard University (LA)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 1,117
Acceptance rate: 40.5%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 16 (tie)
More information on Dillard University.
8. Virginia State University
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 4,829
Acceptance rate: 36.9%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 23 (tie)
More information on Virginia State University.
7. Howard University (DC)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 10,190
Acceptance rate: 34.9%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 2
More information on Howard University.
6. Spelman College (GA)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,588
Acceptance rate: 34.1%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 1
More information on Spelman College.
5. Tuskegee University (AL)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,400
Acceptance rate: 31.7%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 3 (tie)
More information on Tuskegee University.
4. Shaw University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 843
Acceptance rate: 30.5%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 67 (tie)
More information on Shaw University.
3. Alcorn State University (MS)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,432
Acceptance rate: 24.7%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 31
More information on Alcorn State University.
2. Prairie View A&M University (TX)
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 8,506
Acceptance rate: 24.1%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 23 (tie)
More information on Prairie View A&M University.
1. Florida A&M University
Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 7,796
Acceptance rate: 21.1%
U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 3 (tie)
More information on Florida A&M University.
