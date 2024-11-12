Historically Black Colleges With Low Acceptance Rates

Historically Black schools that are most selective Each college has its own method of choosing which students to admit, and…

Historically Black schools that are most selective

Each college has its own method of choosing which students to admit, and the selection process is particularly competitive at some historically Black institutions. The average fall 2023 acceptance rate at historically Black colleges and universities was 61.9% for the 45 schools that submitted this data to U.S. News in an annual survey. But at the 10 schools with the lowest acceptance rates, the average dipped to 32.1%. Here are those numbers for their freshman classes entering in fall 2023.

10. Johnson C. Smith University (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 1,058

Acceptance rate: 42.8%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 34

More information on Johnson C. Smith University.

9. Dillard University (LA)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 1,117

Acceptance rate: 40.5%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 16 (tie)

More information on Dillard University.

8. Virginia State University

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 4,829

Acceptance rate: 36.9%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 23 (tie)

More information on Virginia State University.

7. Howard University (DC)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 10,190

Acceptance rate: 34.9%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 2

More information on Howard University.

6. Spelman College (GA)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,588

Acceptance rate: 34.1%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 1

More information on Spelman College.

5. Tuskegee University (AL)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,400

Acceptance rate: 31.7%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 3 (tie)

More information on Tuskegee University.

4. Shaw University (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 843

Acceptance rate: 30.5%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 67 (tie)

More information on Shaw University.

3. Alcorn State University (MS)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,432

Acceptance rate: 24.7%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 31

More information on Alcorn State University.

2. Prairie View A&M University (TX)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 8,506

Acceptance rate: 24.1%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 23 (tie)

More information on Prairie View A&M University.

1. Florida A&M University

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 7,796

Acceptance rate: 21.1%

U.S. News Historically Black Colleges and Universities rank: 3 (tie)

More information on Florida A&M University.

More About College Acceptance Rates

Get more information about how to choose a college and check out the complete rankings of the 2025 Best Colleges to find the school that’s best for you. For even more advice, follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and X/Twitter.

HBCUs with low acceptance rates

Florida A&M University: 21.1%

Prairie View A&M University (TX): 24.1%

Alcorn State University (MS): 24.7%

Shaw University (NC): 30.5%

Tuskegee University (AL): 31.7%

Spelman College (GA): 34.1%

Howard University (DC): 34.9%

Virginia State University: 36.9%

Dillard University (LA): 40.5%

Johnson C. Smith University (NC): 42.8%

More from U.S. News

20 Colleges That Enroll the Most Transfer Students

Consider Faculty Diversity When Applying to College

DEI Bans at Colleges: What Students Should Know

Historically Black Colleges With Low Acceptance Rates originally appeared on usnews.com