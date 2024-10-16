Winmark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.1 million in its third quarter.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.03 per share.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WINA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WINA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.