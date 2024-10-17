Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 17, 2024, 4:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.75 194.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6264 2.5767
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8707 2.8217
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.1650 2.1650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.30 16.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.48 81.63
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2181 1.0981
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.00 283.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5900 3.6200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2200 4.2400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.10 338.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4500 9.4200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5375 8.7075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4401 0.4401

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3005 4.3315

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6512 0.6576

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
