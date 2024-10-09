NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 192.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6038 2.4767 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8001 2.6829 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.80 17.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.86 83.40 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1281 1.1230 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 269.25 284.88

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8900 3.8000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2575 4.1900 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.80 358.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8200 9.6300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.0925 9.1000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4553 0.4553

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5190 4.4120

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6753 0.6627

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

