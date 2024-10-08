Tracking Milton: Evacuees talk to WTOP | "Please do not come to North Carolina" | Devastating beyond the Tampa Bay region | Live radar
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 8, 2024, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 194.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5550 2.6038
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7625 2.8001
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.70 16.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.19 81.86
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1556 1.1281
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 269.25 269.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8700 3.8900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1825 4.2575
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.80 358.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8600 9.8200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.9850 9.0925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4553 0.4553

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5225 4.5190

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6677 0.6753

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

