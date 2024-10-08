NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2806 1.2806 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 194.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5550 2.6038 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7625 2.8001 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.70 16.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.19 81.86 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1556 1.1281 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 269.25 269.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8700 3.8900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1825 4.2575 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 358.80 358.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8600 9.8200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.9850 9.0925

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4553 0.4553

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5225 4.5190

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6677 0.6753

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 74.000

