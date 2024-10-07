Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 7, 2024, 4:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2806
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 200.75 194.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5969 2.5550
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8148 2.7625
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 16.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.88 83.19
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2068 1.1556
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 269.25 269.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.8700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1375 4.1825
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 350.20 358.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0200 9.8600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.1625 8.9850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4390 0.4553

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5020 4.5225

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6623 0.6677

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

