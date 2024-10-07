NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2806 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2806 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 200.75 194.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5969 2.5550 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8148 2.7625 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 16.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.88 83.19 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2068 1.1556 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 269.25 269.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.8700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1375 4.1825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 350.20 358.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0200 9.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.1625 8.9850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4390 0.4553

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5020 4.5225

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6623 0.6677

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

