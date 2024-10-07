NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2806 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2830
|1.2806
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|200.75
|194.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5969
|2.5550
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.8148
|2.7625
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.0450
|2.0450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.00
|16.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.88
|83.19
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2068
|1.1556
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|269.25
|269.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9100
|3.8700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1375
|4.1825
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|350.20
|358.80
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0200
|9.8600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|9.1625
|8.9850
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4390
|0.4553
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5020
|4.5225
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6623
|0.6677
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.150
|82.150
