Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

October 4, 2024, 4:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2830
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 202.75 200.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6451 2.5969
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8746 2.8148
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.10 17.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.62 82.88
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1419 1.2068
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 269.25 269.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9500 3.9100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1975 4.1375
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 350.20 350.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1200 10.0200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.1900 9.1625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4390 0.4390

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5960 4.5020

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6690 0.6623

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

