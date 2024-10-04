NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2830 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2830 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 202.75 200.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6451 2.5969 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8746 2.8148 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.10 17.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.62 82.88 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1419 1.2068 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 269.25 269.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9500 3.9100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1975 4.1375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 350.20 350.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1200 10.0200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 9.1900 9.1625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4390 0.4390

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5960 4.5020

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6690 0.6623

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

