NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2830
|1.2830
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|212.00
|208.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.6986
|2.7199
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.9223
|2.9402
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.0450
|2.0450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.10
|16.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.98
|82.99
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1841
|1.1872
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|267.75
|269.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.8500
|3.8800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.3250
|4.1800
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|350.20
|350.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.1000
|10.1300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.9175
|9.0475
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4390
|0.4390
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4960
|4.5355
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6711
|0.6659
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|n.a.
|82.150
