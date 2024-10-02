NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2830 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2830 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 212.00 208.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6986 2.7199 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.9223 2.9402 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0450 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 16.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.98 82.99 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1841 1.1872 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.75 269.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8500 3.8800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3250 4.1800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 350.20 350.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1000 10.1300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.9175 9.0475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4390 0.4390

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4960 4.5355

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6711 0.6659

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 n.a. 82.150

