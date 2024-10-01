NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2830 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2830 1.2830 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 211.00 212.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7452 2.6986 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.9696 2.9223 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2250 2.0450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.43 81.98 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1540 1.1841 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.75 267.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7900 3.8500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2475 4.3250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 350.20 350.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1900 10.1000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7325 8.9175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4390 0.4390

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5410 4.4960

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6622 0.6711

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 n.a.

