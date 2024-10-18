NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2867
|1.2867
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|194.25
|192.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5767
|2.5840
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.8217
|2.8309
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.1650
|2.1650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.45
|16.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.63
|81.94
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0981
|1.1872
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|283.00
|283.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6200
|3.6800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2400
|4.3325
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|338.10
|338.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.4200
|9.5200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.7075
|8.7375
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4401
|0.4401
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3315
|4.2865
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6576
|0.6576
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
