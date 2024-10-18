NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2867 1.2867 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.25 192.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5767 2.5840 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8217 2.8309 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.1650 2.1650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.45 16.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.63 81.94 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0981 1.1872 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 283.00 283.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6200 3.6800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2400 4.3325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 338.10 338.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4200 9.5200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.7075 8.7375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4401 0.4401

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3315 4.2865

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6576 0.6576

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.